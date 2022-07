The college football arms race is in full swing, with conference realignment talks dominating the landscape. Since the Big Ten dropped a bombshell with the announcement it was adding USC and UCLA by 2024, the nation has been waiting to see how every other conference will respond. Most expect the SEC, with Oklahoma and Texas already on the way, to be fairly aggressive with expansion. Reports have flown around that it is eyeing the ACC’s Clemson, Florida State and Miami as potential targets to bring into the fold — with mutual interest among the two parties. According to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, though, that move would cost a hefty sum of $500 million.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO