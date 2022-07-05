ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Upcycle buffet at Maltz Museum Aug. 14

Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcycle Parts Shop will have an upcycle buffet from 1:30 to 2:30...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

 

Cleveland Jewish News

Book launch party for Fishman July 20

Author Rick Fishman of Beachwood will hold a book launch party from 7 to 9 p.m. July 20 at the Beachwood Community Center at 25225 Fairmount Blvd. According to a news release, Fishman’s book, “The Navajo Event” is a short, humorous, paranormal mystery that tells the tale of “a Navajo medicine man who heals a badly injured young woman in Columbus” and is a story that “offers a very unusual intermingling of Christian, Jewish and Navajo cultures.”
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nosh Listings

Tuesday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Independently owned and operated, the Brown Barn Tavern is nestled in Chardon, Ohio, overlooking Alpine Valley Ski Resort. Punctuating our all-American gastropub ambiance are soaring 30-foot ceilings with rough-hewn beams and live edge tables. Our...
CHARDON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

The Weils residents to offer 'human library' stories

Stories come in many forms such as books, film and music. When people indulge themselves in stories, it may not cross their minds that, fictional or not, each story comes from the creative mind or real experiences of a human being. This notion inspired the foundation of the nonprofit Human Library in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2000.
BEACHWOOD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cinema at the Square returns to downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Feeling nostalgic? The beloved Cinema at the Square is returning to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square this summer. Fifteen fan-favorite films are returning August 4 until August 21 to the historic Connor Palace, where each film is shown on 20’ high x 47’ wide screen using original 35mm reel-to-reel projection.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

WonderStruck back for second wonderful year

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of music fans will again descend on Lakeland Community College this weekend for the second year of WonderStruck. “I’m always excited on a festival weekend,” said Denny Young, President of The Elevation Group, the festival promoter. “It’s not only the biggest music festival in Cleveland but the biggest contemporary music festival in Ohio.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mandel JCC community open house July 10

The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a free health and wellness open house for the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 at 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. Attendees can use the facilities at no cost and individuals who become members during the open house will receive the rest of July for free.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Scene

Beach Club Bistro in Euclid Will Permanently Close Later This Month

After two decades of dishing up savory pies, dynamite seafood and affordable wine, Beach Club Bistro, which took its name from the beach clubs dotting the Lake Erie shoreline between Cleveland and Euclid, will permanently close after July 23rd. Owner Greg Jurcisin announced the news today, noting, "With all the...
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

JCC, JFSA COVID-19 vaccinations July 10

The Mandel Jewish Community Center and Jewish Family Service Association will hold free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11 a.m. once a month through December, with the next three clinics taking place July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11. The vaccinations will be in the JCC community room at...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Playhouse Square’s Cinema at the Square returning for the first time since 2019 with 15 classic movies

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace opened as a vaudeville and movie theater back in 1922 but has been home to Broadway-style entertainment since 1988. But for three weeks in August, the ornate theater will be transformed back into a movie palace once again for the return of the classic film series known as Cinema at the Square.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Euclid restaurant closes after 21 years

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – After more than two decades in business, a Euclid restaurant is closing its doors. The Beach Club Pizza Bistro announced on social media that their final day of operation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022. The post explains, “With all the mounting, and seemingly endless...
EUCLID, OH
natureworldnews.com

Indoor Park Where People Can "Connect With Nature" Underway at Cleveland

Cleveland's Tower City Center is currently building the new Skylight Park, an indoor park furnished with benches and picnic tables. On Saturday, July 16, a grand opening event is planned to reveal the renovated area inside the Skylight Concourse at Tower City. The event lasts from noon to six o'clock.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Fair celebrates 125 years this August

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The 125th edition of the Cuyahoga County Fair is set to take place Aug. 9-14 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. There’ll be plenty of fun during the weeklong event. Check out arts & crafts showcases, beekeeping exhibits, classic fair foods, farm animals, horse shows, fireworks and more. Plus: a demolition derby, a stunt dog show, a one-man circus and a Pictionary Game Show, according to a press release.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Parker named director of Leadership Cleveland

Jolyn B. Parker has been named director of Leadership Cleveland, a program of Cleveland Leadership Center that empowers recognized and senior-level positional leaders to increase and advance their positive impact on Cleveland, according to a news release. She also will direct the LC2 Fellows program, in which Leadership Cleveland alumni engage in a project-based, outcome-driven civic engagement experience.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Kaplan, James

James Steven Kaplan 1947 - 2022 of Cleveland, Ohio. Jamie Kaplan passed away on June 30. He is predeceased by his parents, Leo Kaplan and Jane Portis Kaplan. He is survived by his sister, Karen Klein (Don Jacobson); nieces Lindsay Hrynio (Mike), Tamara Bowman (Cassidy), Marisa Miller (Matt); nephews Aaron Jacobson, Mitch Jacobson (Grace); great-nieces and nephews Scarlet, Andrew, Desmond, Sophia, Myles, Parker, Joey, Emersyn, Maxwell, Rider and Sawyer. He is also survived by his wonderful cat, Max, countless very dear friends, and people all over the planet lucky enough to have had Jamie as their teacher.
CLEVELAND, OH

