Upcycle buffet at Maltz Museum Aug. 14

James Steven Kaplan 1947 - 2022 of Cleveland, Ohio. Jamie Kaplan passed away on June 30. He is predeceased by his parents, Leo Kaplan and Jane Portis Kaplan. He is survived by his sister, Karen Klein (Don Jacobson); nieces Lindsay Hrynio (Mike), Tamara Bowman (Cassidy), Marisa Miller (Matt); nephews Aaron Jacobson, Mitch Jacobson (Grace); great-nieces and nephews Scarlet, Andrew, Desmond, Sophia, Myles, Parker, Joey, Emersyn, Maxwell, Rider and Sawyer. He is also survived by his wonderful cat, Max, countless very dear friends, and people all over the planet lucky enough to have had Jamie as their teacher.
