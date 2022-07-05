ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Sunday Supper is back and their new space, The Collage, is hoping to change the game in Savannah

By Rob Hessler
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

When I stepped into The Collage, weeks before its “official” opening, there was a lot going on.

The new collaborative creative hub at 48 Posey St. in midtown Savannah, featuring an art and tattoo studio, custom graphics and t-shirt shop, recording studio, event space, and multimedia production area, was still coming together. One of the founders, painter and tattoo artist Zay Hutchins, had just finished building a new indoor storage shed as I’d walked through the door, and was covered in sweat and dust from the endeavor.

Elsewhere, unpainted spackle jobs and empty cardboard moving boxes were pervasive, as were extension cords and electric fans, their oscillations echoing through the space.

Recent Art off the Air column: Minimalism is perfection with Savannah artist Carys LeRoy's skillful portrait work

Exclusive: Amiri Farris wants to make his art accessible with downloadable Juneteenth print

Subscribe to The 912: Amplifying the Black community in Savannah, featuring Black stories, art, food and more

Mere weeks later, The Collage would end up hosting the highly anticipated return of Sunday Supper, a monthly art and music event hosted by Hutchins, his business partner Phillip Davis and the third member of their “trifecta,” the DJ known as Carlitobaby (who doesn’t have an investment in the space, but who is a frequent collaborator). It would end up being the most successful iteration of the showcase yet, filling both the parking lot outside and the event area within.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThIYv_0gV5bgzn00

But on that day, before Sunday Supper “damn near shut the block down,” as Hutchins described it on social media, I met with him and Davis amidst the debris of a work still in progress. “It definitely wasn’t move-in ready,” Hutchins joked. “You should have seen it when we first stepped in.

“Literally all these walls you see out here, they were non-existent. We had to put a lot of money, blood, sweat, and tears…into just building everything up. And we are still building.”

Previous Sunday Supper coverage: Savannah artist Xavier 'Zay' Hutchins, musician 'Phil Beach' showcase local talent at ABZ Gallery

As noted above, the large warehouse space is divided into several different areas that both connect and have the feeling of being entirely their own thing. Hutchins, for example, designed his portion of the hub as “a personal, artistic man cave,” he said. His studio feels vibrant and alive, like you’re being invited to the meeting point of Zay’s personal and professional lives as a friend or colleague.

He’s also created a special mural to entice fans of his work to come visit him. “[It’s a place] where people can just come in and relax and view art or get a tattoo,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BiqL0_0gV5bgzn00

In contrast, the part of The Collage designed by Davis and his Four Hundred Studios/Elite Music Group cohorts, exudes chill. It’s soundproofed, ringed by hip-looking but comfortable furniture and impeccably clean.

Recording technology abounds, and a carved wooden Elite Music Group logo (created by Hutchins, no less) hangs over the studio, a design touch that’s sure to make anyone laying down tracks feel as though they’ve made it to the big time.

Even me, a 44-year-old dad, felt just a little bit cooler by simply being in the room with Davis, who also goes by his musical handle Phil Beach , as he gave me the rundown of all they have to offer.

Recent work by Phil Beach: Phil Beach and Ray T.E. are 'like yin and yang' in new album 'That's the Mood'

“We wanted to bring the best quality,” he explained of the attention to detail that he and the other three owners of Four Hundred Studios put into the space. “The Mac with the pro tools software. The speakers. Making sure we had the right panels. Every decision was very meticulous and very well thought out to make this come together.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OCKm_0gV5bgzn00

On top of Hutchins’ and Davis’ contributions, The Collage is home to Will Montague’s 3 Dot Tees. Like with the artist and the musician, the graphic designer has put his own stamp on the space. 3 Dot Tees actually occupies two areas: A retail storefront; and a shop where Montague produces everything that he sells. The store is well-organized and typical of what you’d expect from an apparel business, while the production area is an eye-catching mix of machines, unused stock, and in-progress projects.

It’s an incredible achievement for all involved, and a welcome addition to the local art and music landscape. Moreover, it’s a place where locals should not only feel welcome, but empowered to join forces with a group of rising creatives who hope to bring the community along for the ride.

'In Savannah things move slowly': How the city's art scene has changed in longtime writers' eyes

“This space will be for those who come behind us and have the tools they need to build their brand, create their art,” said Davis. “Whatever they’re doing, they should be able to come to The Collage [and] walk out five levels up.

“The last seven months have been like, build the ship. Now it’s time to sail.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc0RS_0gV5bgzn00

Connect with Zay Hutchins on Instagram @artbyzayworld and at abzstudio.com . Four Hundred Studios is on Facebook at facebook.com/fourhundredstudios/ , while 3 Dot Tees can be found on the web at 3dottees.com/ .

Phil Beach’s music can be found on Spotify, his website itsphilbeach.com , and @itsphilbeach on Instagram.

Art off the Air is a companion piece to the radio program “Art on the Air” hosted by Rob Hessler and Gretchen Hilmers. The column can also be found at savannahnow.com/entertainment.

The show airs Wednesdays from 3-4pm on WRUU 107.5 FM Savannah and at WRUU.org.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Sunday Supper is back and their new space, The Collage, is hoping to change the game in Savannah

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Meet the 22-year-old behind the Bananas’ internet fame

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re on social media, chances are you’ve stumbled across the Savannah Bananas. Behind that internet explosion is 22-year-old Savanah Alaniz. “Whenever I had my internship interview process, they said, ‘what’s one thing you’d change about our marketing?’ and I said, ‘Oh, I’d get you guys a TikTok, like easy peasy, that’s one thing where I think y’all could grow,’” Alaniz said.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Hampton graphic artist celebrates her hometown and the Watermelon Festival

An art assignment by a local student artist celebrates her hometown and the Hampton County Watermelon Festival. Briann Durkan, a full-time student at Piedmont Technical College, recently completed an artistic and information "visitor's guide" to Hampton County for her Graphic Reproduction class. The pamphlet contains information about the history and culture of Hampton County as well as colorful artwork.
HAMPTON, SC
budgettravel.com

Savannah Hotel Steps From Everything You Want to See - $149

Ask any Savannah native, and they'll tell you the DeSoto Hotel is in one of the best locations in the city: the Spanish moss-draped oak trees of the Historic District are literally out the front door; meanwhile Forsyth Park and the riverfront are just a short walk away. No surprise, summer prices here frequently climb over $350 per night. But with this offer, exclusively available to members, you'll nab a room with sweeping city views from just $149 per night.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
WJCL

The road to recovery begins for Beaufort student-athlete Anderson Jones

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A pep rally was held Thursday morning outside the Medical University of South Carolina for Beaufort High School multi-sport student-athlete Anderson Jones. The 17-year-old suffered multiple skull fractures and a spinal cord injury after a freak fall last weekend, leaving him unable to walk. With family,...
BEAUFORT, SC
mspmag.com

Georgia Is on This Home's Mind

Designer Linda Engler vividly remembers the moment she got a call from Cindy and Jeff Holker, who’d fallen in love with a neighborhood in Savannah, Georgia. “‘You’re not even going to believe this place, Linda,’” she recalls Jeff saying of the place he and Cindy were considering for a secondary home. “‘It’s surreal. You’ve got to come down and see it.’”
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Saying goodbye to Cyreia Sandlin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday marked Cyreia Sandlin’s last day here at WTOC. She has made an impression on the Hostess City, and members of the community, as well as a few past WTOC employees, reached out to wish her well.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Collage#Change The Game
wtoc.com

Tenant, shoppers react to potential sale of Savannah Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Mall has certainly seen better days. “I’m just amazed at how there’s nothing here hardly anymore. It’s such a wonderful spot, great location. I just don’t know what’s it going to do to turn things around,” said John Guillot, who’s been coming to the mall for 30 years.
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Zunzi’s celebrates customers with monthly free sandwiches

ATLANTA - Mark your calendars now: Tuesday, July 12 is Zunzifest! And what does that mean? A day of free sandwiches … and priceless goodwill!. Zunzifest! is a monthly special event hosted by Zunzi’s, the South African-inspired sandwich shop with locations in Atlanta and Savannah. Held on the second Tuesday of each month, restaurants staffers say Zunzifest! is a way to celebrate their customers and give back to the community.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Tattoo
wtoc.com

Real estate website lists Savannah Mall up for auction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Mall is for sale, according to the real estate website Ten-X. According to the post, the online auction begins Aug. 8 and runs through Aug. 11. Right now, the starting rate is at $2.5 million. City of Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee confirmed the Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City Market workers react to curfew signs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Owners of a popular area in Downtown Savannah are taking matters into their own hands. City Market is technically private property. A group owns the buildings and leases some of the public rights of way, which include sidewalks from the city. This allows them to make...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Forsyth Farmer’s Market announces new Farm Truck 912 schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fruit and veggie lovers, gear up. Eastern Wharf and the Forsyth Farmers Market are kicking off the summer season with their Farm Truck 912 campaign. It will be every other Saturday, starting July 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the park at Eastern Wharf. The mobile truck will bring local, seasonal fruits, vegetables and agricultural products.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

In Demand: Avoiding online ticket scams for Savannah Bananas games

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the most sought after experiences in Savannah is attending a Bananas game. The team has gained national attention for their antics on the field, which has made tickets hard to come by. Some people have gone to great lengths to get tickets but have instead ended up the victims of a scam.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy