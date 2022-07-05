ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somebody Put Morbius on Game Boy Color

Cover picture for the articleIt's Morbin' Time for the Game Boy Color! In a new video, YouTuber Wulff Den has put Morbius onto Game Boy Color "for some reason," a long and tedious process that nevertheless may have been more enjoyable than actually watching Morbius. If this sounds familiar to you, it might be that...

