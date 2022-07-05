ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Northwestern

Lifest returns to Oshkosh this weekend. Here are 6 things to know before you go

By Katy Macek, Oshkosh Northwestern
The Northwestern
The Northwestern
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMwlP_0gV5bahR00

OSHKOSH – The annual Christian music festival Lifest took a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resurged last year, when even COVID-19 precautions didn't keep fans away.

Festival director John Dougherty said the 2021 attendance was similar to the last pre-pandemic festival in July 2019.

Still, it was stressful to plan an event amid strict COVID-19 restrictions, and he's grateful to see things more loosened this year — though they've changed some practices due to the pandemic.

"Things are still different, and everything changes every year," he said. "Still, it feels like we're getting back to our normal pace. It's July. It's Lifest. Let's go."

The festival runs Thursday through Sunday at Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E. County Y, with three days of live music scheduled Thursday through Saturday. Sunday's lineup includes a morning worship before the event ends at noon.

Here's what to expect at this year's festival:

'Up-and-coming' band takes main stage opening night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZvSI_0gV5bahR00

In 2019, Christian rock fans may have barely known We the Kingdom . Dougherty said the group hit the scene shortly before COVID-19 hit and has since built its fan base.

At last year's festival, the band performed a 4 p.m. set. This year, they're headlining on opening night, after winning Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year during the GMA Dove Awards in October.

"They've kind of leap-frogged," Dougherty said. "They're one of the best in the industry."

The lineup offers familiar faces and new ones

The ever-popular rock band Skillet is returning as the Saturday night headliner, performing at 9:15 p.m.

Dougherty said he's also excited about For King and Country, "one of the biggest names in music right now." That band performs at 9:15 p.m. Friday on the main stage.

He's also excited for newcomer Dante Bowe , a gospel and Christian artist based in Nashville, Tenn., who has been nominated for five Grammy awards. He'll perform at 7 p.m. Friday on the main stage.

"We're excited about our whole lineup," he said. "It's strong."

There are plenty of events for the whole family, including bonfire worships, artist conversations, comedians and other events. Green Bay Packers player Mason Crosby will speak at 8:15 p.m. Saturday with Eric Samuel Timm, just before Skillet takes the main stage.

Oshkosh native Franki Moscato will also perform at 3:45 p.m. Thursday on the main stage.

For more information and the full lineup, visit lifest.com/oshkosh/lineup .

Meet and greets are back and revamped

Lifest has traditionally offered meet-and-greet opportunities with the artists, including autographs and photos. With COVID-19, Dougherty said many artists didn't feel comfortable doing one-on-one shots.

So they revamped the process.

"There are some changes, but I wouldn't call them changes, really — they're now the status quo," he said.

Individual meet-and-greets are determined by the artists but the space where it's done now includes a stage with a small platform that the artists can stand on to still be in the photo but maintain distance.

RELATED: Heading to Lifest? Expect Skillet, social distancing and more space as organizers add COVID-related precautions

RELATED: Sunnyview Expo Center plans upgrades; O'Reilly Auto Parts eyes South Park Avenue

Renovated lot adds electric camping spots

Dougherty said the grounds are laid out similar to previous years, but the expo center's parking lots got an upgrade: There's more hard gravel surfaces for RV campers.

Parking lot renovations nearly doubled the space, adding 90 electric camping spots. The lots previously accommodated around 100 electric camping sites and around 3,000 total campsites.

"Last year we got hit with a ton of rain going into the festival, so we lost some of our camping," he said. "Having all of that hard surface is going to be much nicer for our festivalgoers."

Things are 'back to normal' — or, at least, the new normal

Lifest made a lot of changes in 2021 to accommodate safety and sanitation during the pandemic, and Dougherty said many of those have been incorporated into normal process.

That includes enhanced sanitization and cleaning practices. People are welcome to wear a mask if they feel comfortable, and they will still be encouraging social distancing on the grounds.

They also introduced contactless wristbands and ticketing last year, and he said that process will continue, though festivalgoers can print tickets at home if they desire.

More than 1,100 volunteers make Lifest run

When someone asks Dougherty how he keeps everything straight, his answer is simple: He doesn't. Instead, he's got an entire team of around 1,200 people that are assigned to certain jobs — and excel at those.

Life Promotions, the group behind Lifest, has a staff of about 20 people. Then they have a 15-member volunteer executive team, who Dougherty calls "key leaders" that are responsible for various areas, such as camping, set up and tear down and other specific needs.

"I'm involved in the day-to-day, but it's really this executive team that's making this happen," he said.

Below them, there are another 1,000 volunteer positions filled during the festival's four-day run.

"We need everything that would be in a normal, healthy ecosystem: Security, medical, food vendors," he said. "It takes about 1,200 people to put on this event."

Tickets for Lifest are $72 for adults and $36 for youth and can be purchased in advance through Wednesday After that, tickets can be purchased at the gate for $78 for adults and $39 for youth. Single-day options are also available. Learn more at lifest.com .

RELATED: Oshkosh, Fox Cities convention and visitors bureaus get $1.1 million in state destination marketing grants

MORE: Downtown Oshkosh's iconic Exclusive Co. building to become a furniture store this fall | Streetwise

Contact Katy Macek at kmacek@thenorthwestern.com or 920-426-6658. Follow her on Twitter @KatherineMacek .

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Lifest returns to Oshkosh this weekend. Here are 6 things to know before you go

Comments / 0

Related
wiproud.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday night along Riverview Drive on the shoreline of Duck Creek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Savory smells fill the air from the kitchen of River’s Bend Supper Club, a fixture since 1974. While many restaurants might be struggling after the pandemic...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Catfish races? Greenville Community Night underway in Outagamie County

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve heard of stock car races, horse races, and marathon races, but what about catfish races?. That is exactly what is going on in the Village of Greenville on Friday as they celebrate community night. The free-to-attend event was put on by the Greenville Lions Club to raise funds.
GREENVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#Oshkosh#Packers#Volunteers#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Christian
wearegreenbay.com

Local restaurant announces purchase of Green Bay Exclusive Company sign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular downtown Green Bay restaurant has reportedly bought the sign of the Exclusive Company sign in Green Bay. Cheesesteak Rebellion announced on its Facebook the purchase of the Green Bay Exclusive Company Sign. Back in April, it was announced that the Exclusive Company was closing after the owner died.
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Four Wisconsin residents defy the odds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Wisconsin residents hit the jackpot all at the same time. According to the Wisconsin Lottery, four lucky Wisconsinites won SuperCash!’s top prize of $350,000. This rare feat has only happened two other times in the last five years. The first time four players won...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River. Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature. “We’re all...
PORTAGE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Allouez man recreates Jurassic Park in his backyard

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Jurassic Park is no longer just a fictional theme park because “Jurassic Jim” Brisbane of Allouez has recreated it in his backyard. Located on Kalb Avenue, anyone can walk with the dinosaurs when they tour Jurassic Jim’s backyard for free. “You can’t...
ALLOUEZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

2022 Iola Car Show underway, features 2.5k models

IOLA, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers officially proclaimed July 3 through July 9 as Iola Car Show Week throughout the state of Wisconsin. The proclamation comes on the verge of the 50th anniversary of the Iola Car Show and Swap Meet, scheduled for July 7 through July 9.
IOLA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alligator's owner comes forward; reptile to be sent to sanctuary

MENASHA, Wis. - An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. FOX11 reports that John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue spoke with someone claiming to be the owner of the...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Safety concerns impact Green Bay Farmers’ Market on Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the Highland Park shooting, there is a growing concern for safety at large gatherings and that is no different for the Farmers’ Market in Green Bay. There are barricades on the end of each street so cars can’t pass through....
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local 5’s Fireworks over Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – 4th of July celebrations are everywhere across the country, and that’s no different right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Local 5 is ready and having fun in several communities as they gear up for their celebrations. You can join us in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Neenah, and Manitowoc!
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Greenville/Hortonville: Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe

(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues to celebrate communities around the area in our summer series Our Town, this week we feature the communities of Greenville and Hortonville and that includes a spot that helps make your summer flavorful at a fraction of the cost. We take a...
GREENVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘We expect and welcome all foodies’: Café opens in Green Bay, highlighting Lao food

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A café in Green Bay is bringing Lao culture to Wisconsin and serving up sweet and savory dishes in the community. According to a post on SaBaiDee Café’s Facebook, the grand opening was held in June. Owners Jenny and Ken Thammavong say the restaurant’s name has a meaning some might not know – in Laotian, SaBaiDee means “Hello.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Green Bay Perch Fishing Heats Up

Continuing right where it left off last fall, the yellow perch fishery in the waters of Green Bay off of Door County is producing some excellent catches. Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle & Archery in Sturgeon Bay said perch fishing has been so good that many anglers in boats have been able to land 15-fish limits. Smaller numbers – but enough for a meal if you’re patient and lucky – are typically caught from shore.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Alarming number of fish dying in Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned fishermen not to touch any dead or sick fish they see in the Fox River or Bay of Green Bay. The warning comes after hundreds of dead were discovered floating down the river. Jason Breeggemann, the Wisconsin DNR’s Green Bay area fisheries biologist, said the first sightings of dead fish were reported June 18.
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend mother’s nighttime tradition becomes successful daily business

WEST BEND — When West Bend mom Hannah Schleef began creating cloth books as a way to connect with her toddler, she never imagined it would lead her to create a wildly popular, fast-selling book collection and opening her very own downtown studio space — but just four years after launching her child-based business, Evensong, that is exactly what became her reality.
WEST BEND, WI
The Northwestern

The Northwestern

493
Followers
311
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

 http://thenorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy