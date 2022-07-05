ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curt Gowdy State Park named 8th best for camping nationwide

A man sits on the frozen creek to ice fish Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Curt Gowdy State Park. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Curt Gowdy State Park has been named as the eighth best state park in the country for recreational vehicle use and for camping, according to a news release from Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources.

The park was named in a Reader’s Choice contest hosted by USA Today and 10Best.com. The contest had four weeks of voting on 20 category nominees.

“The staff here at the park work hard to provide a safe, clean and enjoyable park to our diverse guests,” Curt Gowdy State Park Superintendent Adam McKay said in the news release. “They truly get all the credit for making this park such a gem in the nation's state park system.”

The release said USA Today and 10Best.com editors and “relevant expert contributors and sources” nominate places in the Reader’s Choice content categories

Curt Gowdy State Park has three reservoirs and close to 200 campsites. It is located about 30 minutes from both Cheyenne and Laramie.

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

