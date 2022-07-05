ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent antisemitic incidents in SWFL spark conversation, community activism

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
 4 days ago

Naples resident Amy Becker was along Seagate Drive when she saw something on the ground that caught her attention.

"I walked up to look at it ... It was so weird," Becker said. "And I picked it up. I couldn't believe it."

Becker came across a series of leaflets containing a variety of antisemitic statements, which were dropped off on driveways along the street and appear to spread hate across the Florida coast, with reports from Miami to Jacksonville and Naples to Sarasota.

Under investigation: LCSO investigates Friday evening antisemitic incident at two separate malls

Rabbi's hope: Bonita Springs rabbi sees hope in sentences for teens who vandalized his home

Religious leaders and others urge victims to report these incidents to law enforcement while encouraging peace and unity throughout the community.

The FBI hate crime statistics show that crimes targeting Jews represent the majority of all religion-based hate crimes.

Becker's first instinct was to call local law enforcement and alert them, she said.

She then crossed paths with a jogger who indicated similar pamphlets on driveways along Harbor Drive.

Becker said she drove through several streets and saw a different set of leaflets along West Boulevard.

One of the pamphlets was themed for COVID and the other was for the media, all anti-Jewish, Becker said.

Becker said she ran into six to eight people and  their reactions were the same.

"Disgusted ... Mad ... Disappointed," Becker said of her reaction. "I just don't understand why this is happening."

Becker said people couldn't believe why such incident would happen.

"It's everywhere ... It's hiding in plain sight and it has to stop.," Becker said.

As a matter of policy, The News-Press and the Naples Daily News don't repeat antisemitic statements.

Religious response

A string of recent similar incidents prompt local religious leaders and others in Southwest Florida to call an end to hate crimes amid pleas for peace and unity.

"Certainly it's disconcerting and discouraging to see these kinds of pamphlets and flyers being put out in the community," said Rabbi Adam Miller, of Temple Shalom, in Naples. "To know that there are those out there who want to foment hate, in particular antisemitism and hatred toward the Jewish community."

Miller said the groups perpetuate the hate in large part because they want publicity.

"For me, I like to focus my energy not on the people who are doing this as much as on the phenomenal response we have seen from across our community," Miller said.

Miller said non-Jewish clergy also reached out to him in light of the flyers to offer their support.

He added they have a strong and positive relationship with local law enforcement, as well as with other houses of faith in the community.

"The Diocese of Venice has tremendous compassion and empathy for what has occurred in the history of the Jewish people and has always valued and indeed cherished its longstanding relationship with the Jewish Community," Frank J. Dewahe, bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida, wrote in a statement.

"An emphasis has been placed on deepening our shared roots, the teaching of tolerance in our schools and parishes, and fostering interreligious friendships," he added.

Miller is uplifting those who work to bring communities together.

"All of that speaks to the fact that while there may be a handful who have come into our community wanting to create hate and wanting to separate us, there are many, many more who believe in a sense of community," Miller said. "To me that's worth celebrating and putting the emphasis on those who are the upstanders rather than those who are the perpetrators."

He says a strong relationship is key to preventing similar incidents.

"It speaks volumes to our community here in Southwest Florida, particularly in south Lee and Collier counties," Miller said. "People are there for each other, and having those relationships is the best way to prevent these things from happening in the future."

Lee County recent attacks

Neighboring Lee County has recently experienced a string of similar antisemitic incidents.

"The key to living a great life is to be happy," said Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz, of the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida, in Fort Myers. "Happiness is key to having the greatest beautiful life."

Minkowicz said when people are happy they're in a good and healthy zone.

"Our job as Rabbis, as spiritual leaders, is to inspire people to be happy, because once they're happy, they only do good things," Minkowicz said.

He said teaching happiness, aside from working with local law enforcement, is key to eliminating incidents.

"I believe that's the only and best way to get rid of all the problems and all the craziness, and all the stupid things and the silly things that people do," Minkowicz said. "I don't judge them ... I really don't. I feel bad that they haven't found happiness."

Last month, the Lee County Sheriff's Office investigated a series of antisemitic incidents at two shopping malls.

Shoppers at Coconut Point and Miromar Outlets, both in Estero, were targeted.

The leaflets displayed derogatory terminology toward the Jewish community and referred to Gov. Ron DeSantis as their "glorious leader."

This is, at least, the fourth antisemitic incident in Lee County since February.

On Feb. 17, antisemitic flyers were distributed to some homes off McGregor Boulevard. Before that, two teenagers vandalized a rabbi's home.

The two male teenagers, one 17 and one 14, at the center of the vandalism that targeted the home of Rabbi Mendy Greenberg in Bonita Springs were sentenced to probation in Lee County Juvenile Court on March 23.

Extremist groups

Carla Hill, director of investigative research at the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, attributes the recent attacks to a national extremist group whose names stems from a mockery to the Anti-Defamation League's brand.

"Since December, the GDL has had  a designated day of activism every month, or weekend of activism every month," Hill said. "The leader, Jon Minadeo, has encouraged his followers to distribute propaganda on those monthly dates."

Hill says it usually falls on the third weekend of every month.

"Those days of propaganda activism have increased the activity," Hill said. "But in addition to that, the groups are just doing it anyway on different days of the month."

Hill says the best thing community leaders can do is be vocal so that the community doesn't feel isolated.

"The other thing to do is report to law enforcement and the ADL, because we track it, any type of propaganda that you find," she said. "That way, we can see if it's increasing or falling off. We can measure it and compare it."

Hill added they know these incidents are on the rise because, so far this year, they've recorded more incidents than in all of last year nationwide.

The network is not traceable on the web. Hill said the group is mostly active on Telegram, a social network where all messages are encrypted. The group originated somewhere between 2018 and 2019 and gained traction in 2020.

In 2021, they held two tours, Hill said — one in Texas and the other in Florida.

During those tours, people from all over the country come to one state and stay for 10 or 15 days. They harass and troll the Jewish community, Hill said.

Other antisemitic incidents in Florida

Statewide, recent incidents span from Miami-Dade County to Duval County on the East Coast and from Collier County to Sarasota County on the West Coast.

More than 90 members of Congress, including several from Florida, sent a letter Wednesday to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas urging him to do more to combat antisemitism and prosecute antisemitic hate crimes.

Among those signing the bipartisan letter from Florida: U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Lois Frankel, Ted Deutch and Frederica Wilson.

“We are asking you to advocate for a comprehensive, whole-of-government strategy, led by your Department, to specifically address the growing problem of domestic antisemitism,” the letter from the congressional members read in part.

According to the letter, the FBI hate crime statistics show that crimes targeting Jews represent the majority of all religion-based hate crimes, even though Jews comprise only two percent of the U.S. population.

Last year marked the worst year for antisemitism, with an average of 7 incidents daily, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

"I would hope that anybody who saw hate materials that are aimed at the Jewish community, at the LGBT community, at people of color ... Any particular group ... That they would immediately contact the local law enforcement," Miller said. "Just hearing that from our neighbors and friends really is strengthening, encouraging and reminds us why this is such a special community to live in."

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran .

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Recent antisemitic incidents in SWFL spark conversation, community activism

