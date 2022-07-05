ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, IL

Warren County Fair starts July 16 in Roseville — here's what's happening

By Hannah Donsbach, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago

ROSEVILLE — 4H'ers and community members are gearing up for the Warren County Fair that will take place in Roseville Saturday, July 16, through Saturday, July 23. The 28th annual Miss, Jr. Miss, and Little Miss Warren County Fair Queen Pageant will kick off the agricultural fair Saturday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Roseville Eldridge Park. The Warren County Fair Board will serve food beginning at 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 17, has mud volleyball in the horse arena at 1 p.m. Team registration deadline is at noon, so be sure to hand deliver the completed forms with signatures and the entry fees ($60) to the Crows Nest at the volleyball courts. Each team must have a team name, captain, and a complete list of players. Senior division placings include first place ($200), second place ($100), and third place ($60). Junior division placings include first place ($100), second place ($75), and third place ($60). Those interested can contact warrencofair1928@gmail.com.

Galesburg events:Galesburg tourism and events come roaring back this summer. Here's what you can do.

The demolition derby, sponsored by Jay's Auto Salvage, starts at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22. There are no entry fees and pit passes are $20. Rules and regulations to participate can be found at the Warren County Fair Demo Facebook page.

Triple J Bucking Bulls and five time world champion Terry Don West will have a bull riding challenge at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Funny man Jacob Wallace will be at the event and there will be a calf scramble for the kids. Come early to meet Terry Don West who will have an autograph session before and after the show. Madd Hoss Jackson will be in the beer tent following the bull riding. Entry is $10 to get into the fairgrounds and grandstand. Children 3 and under are free.

Nightly grandstand admission prices include the following:

• Wednesday, $5

• Thursday-Saturday: $10

• Children 3 years and younger are free

• Kids wristband includes the grandstand entry and inflatables jumps entry. Individual weekly passes are $25.

The following is the complete schedule for the Warren County Fair:

Friday, July 8:

Junior fair entries due to Warren Co. Fair Association, PO Box 136, Roseville IL 61473.

Saturday, July 16:

5 p.m. Food-The Warren County Fair Board

5:30 p.m. Miss Warren Co, Queen, Jr. Miss, and Little Miss Pageant

Sunday, July 17:

1 p.m. Mud volleyball

Food: The Warren County Fair Board

Tuesday, July 19:

8:30 a.m. 4-H set up at the fair grounds.

1 p.m. 4H Cat Care

1:30 p.m. 4H Dog Care

Wednesday, July 20:

8:30 a.m. 4H poultry and rabbit check in

9 a.m. 4H poultry show. Immediately following the poultry show: 4H rabbit show

12 p.m. 4H goat check-in

1 p.m. 4H bucket calf and dairy show (if applicable). Immediately following the bucket calf and dairy show: 4H goat show

6-7:30 p.m. 4H and Junior show livestock weigh-in/check in for all species

5:30-8:30 p.m. Bounce house inflatables.

6 p.m. Family night-Obstacle course and much more

Food tent beginning at 5 p.m.: Lions Club

Thursday, July 21:

8 a.m. 4H Swine Show

Immediately following the swine show: Master Showmanship swine

Completion of the swine show: 4H Sheep Show

Immediately following the 4H Sheep Show: Master Showmanship sheep

Immediately following: 4H Breeding beef show

Immediately following: 4H Steer Show

Immediately following Market beef show: Master Showmanship

10 a.m. Open flower show

1 p.m. Open horticulture show

6 p.m. The Warren County 18th annual livestock premium auction

7 p.m. Triple J Bull Riding

Food tent: Beginning at 4:30 p.m. The Warren Co. Fair Board and pageant

Entertainment: Madd Hoss Jackson, following the grandstand event

Friday, July 22:

8 a.m. Junior Barrow Show

Immediately following: Junior Swine Show

Immediately following: Junior Meat Goat show

9 a.m. Junior home economics showmanship

Open textiles, crafts, and fine arts

Open dairy, apiary, and culinary

5 p.m. Food tent: Roseville Kid's Place

6-9 p.m. Bounce house inflatables

6:30 p.m. Power wheels derby

7 p.m. Demolition Derby

Intermission of the demo derby: Home economics baked goods auction

Following grandstand event: Entertainment tent: Eternity Road

Saturday, July 23:

8 a.m. Junior beef breeding (heifers then steers)

Immediately following: Open bucket calf show

Immediately following: Junior steer Show

4:30 p.m. Power Wheels Derby

5 p.m. Figure 8 Demo Derby

5 p.m. Food tent: Immaculate Conception School

6-9 p.m. Bounce house inflatables

Following grandstand event: Entertainment tent: Staggard

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

City puts 22 vacant lots up for bid

About once per year, the City of Galesburg offers various city-owned properties for sale. The purpose of selling the city’s surplus property is to eliminate the need for city property maintenance and to place the properties back on the property tax roll, a news release says. The City of...
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, IL
Warren County, IL
Government
City
Roseville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
wgil.com

New Healthcare Provider, Peoria Based Solvera Health, Now In Galesburg

Solvera Health is a new, Peoria based healthcare provider. They are now in Galesburg offering services at 256 South Soangetaha Road. CEO Phil Caplis and Director of Marketing Tony Johnson joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture and their services.
GALESBURG, IL
hoiabc.com

Two downtown Peoria streets will change from one-way to two-way

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Big changes are coming to two of downtown Peoria’s busiest streets next year. Adams Street - from Walnut to Hamilton, and Jefferson Avenue - from Walnut to Fayette, will soon change from one-way to two-way streets. The project will also install bike lanes...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Developer cited in Bettendorf mudslide

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - More than 24 hours after a mudslide flooded ‘The Manor’ Condos in Bettendorf, city leaders confirmed the developer of a nearby construction site was reprimanded on Tuesday morning in connection with the incident. At the city council meeting, officials said they issued a citation...
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Demolition Derby#Livestock#Triple J#The Crows Nest#Auto Salvage#J Bucking Bulls
KIIK 104.9

The Most Dangerous Street in Davenport Is This One, According to Stats

Statistics have been released from the state of Iowa that show Davenport's most dangerous street and it's really not surprising. The Iowa Crash Analysis Tool looks at what crashes happened when on what roads in Iowa cities. It considers things like crash severity, drunk driving, animal-related crashes, and several categories. If you look at the map, you'll notice one road with a lot of red crash dots on it. That would be Locust Street.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Emergency personnel respond to Rock Island accident

Emergency personnel on Friday at about 11:40 a.m. responded to Rock Island’s 4th Avenue and 24th Street, the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck and semi trailer. One person from the pickup was loaded into an ambulance. The pickup appeared to be westbound on 4th Avenue and ended going over the curb into the Social Security Administration parking lot.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KBUR

Fire under investigation in Macomb

Macomb, Ill.- The Macomb Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire. TV Station WGEM reports that the fire started at about 9:22 PM Tuesday at 1020 East Carrol Street in Macomb. Fire officials say the fire started in the interior attic, and only the attic was damaged.
MACOMB, IL
1470 WMBD

Teen seriously injured in rural Knox County crash

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County teenager reportedly suffered the worst injuries in a crash in Knox County Monday morning. Illinois State Police say a car driven by Brittney Thomas, 29, of Galesburg was northbound near the intersection of Illinois 97 and U.S. 150 in Knox County around 10:45 a.m., failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and struck a car driven by a 36-year-old woman from Elmwood head on.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Used truck stolen from Galesburg Ford used in an ATM robbery and found in Galva

A vehicle set for auction was stolen from Galesburg Ford and used in an ATM robbery in Galva. The Galva Police Department is investigating an ATM break-in at the Community State Bank location in Galva. Around 4:30 am on Tuesday, July 5th, nearby witnesses observed two male suspects in a truck pulled up to the ATM using chains to pull the machine open. The cash box was removed and found north of the Galva Cemetery completely emptied. The suspect vehicle was abandoned in the Galva Cemetery. Kewanee K9 was called to assist with a search for the suspects. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the robbery as well. According to Galesburg Police reports, the Ford truck was taken sometime between Saturday, July 2nd, and Tuesday, July 5th. According to Galva PD, the truck’s ignition had been tampered with and the trailer hitch was damaged during the robbery. The truck was listed as stolen since it was used in a federal crime. Galesburg Ford, at the time of the theft, did not have security cameras on that portion of the lot. Cameras have since been installed. The investigation is ongoing.
GALVA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Fireworks stand employee stole $4,000, spent it all at casino

A 41-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after police say he took off with the proceeds from a fireworks stand and spent them at a casino. Charles Lee Myers Jr. faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. On Monday, Davenport Police responded to the 800 block of...
Pen City Current

FM takes brunt of fast-moving Tuesday storm

FORT MADISON - A brief but powerful stormfront that came through Lee County late last night left city crews with downed trees and branches and several reports of power line interruptions, but no injuries. Lee County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Jason Dinwiddie said Fort Madison took the brunt of the...
FORT MADISON, IA
977wmoi.com

Macomb Fire Department responds to structure fire

At 9:03 PM, July 5, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in a single-family home located at 1020 E Carroll Street. The initial crew arrived on scene at 9:05 PM and found smoke emitting from the attic. Entry was made into the structure where fire was found in the attic. The fire was extinguished and deemed Under Control with a Loss Stopped at 10:39 PM. No Injuries were reported to residents or fire personnel.
MACOMB, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. NICOLE GASPER, 39, 5’3”, 170 pounds, red hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Family still fighting for Rock Island docks removal nearly four years after little boy drowns

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Hawk Newberry’s family is still fighting for the dock at Schwiebert park to be removed after the toddler fell off the dock and drowned. The incident happened on July 24, 2018. The boy’s body was later pulled from the river near Muscatine in August 2018. Hawk’s family says they have tried contacting the city to ask that the dock be taken down or have more safety features added.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy