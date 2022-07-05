Warren County Fair starts July 16 in Roseville — here's what's happening

ROSEVILLE — 4H'ers and community members are gearing up for the Warren County Fair that will take place in Roseville Saturday, July 16, through Saturday, July 23. The 28th annual Miss, Jr. Miss, and Little Miss Warren County Fair Queen Pageant will kick off the agricultural fair Saturday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Roseville Eldridge Park. The Warren County Fair Board will serve food beginning at 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 17, has mud volleyball in the horse arena at 1 p.m. Team registration deadline is at noon, so be sure to hand deliver the completed forms with signatures and the entry fees ($60) to the Crows Nest at the volleyball courts. Each team must have a team name, captain, and a complete list of players. Senior division placings include first place ($200), second place ($100), and third place ($60). Junior division placings include first place ($100), second place ($75), and third place ($60). Those interested can contact warrencofair1928@gmail.com.

The demolition derby, sponsored by Jay's Auto Salvage, starts at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22. There are no entry fees and pit passes are $20. Rules and regulations to participate can be found at the Warren County Fair Demo Facebook page.

Triple J Bucking Bulls and five time world champion Terry Don West will have a bull riding challenge at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21. Funny man Jacob Wallace will be at the event and there will be a calf scramble for the kids. Come early to meet Terry Don West who will have an autograph session before and after the show. Madd Hoss Jackson will be in the beer tent following the bull riding. Entry is $10 to get into the fairgrounds and grandstand. Children 3 and under are free.

Nightly grandstand admission prices include the following:

• Wednesday, $5

• Thursday-Saturday: $10

• Children 3 years and younger are free

• Kids wristband includes the grandstand entry and inflatables jumps entry. Individual weekly passes are $25.

The following is the complete schedule for the Warren County Fair:

Friday, July 8:

Junior fair entries due to Warren Co. Fair Association, PO Box 136, Roseville IL 61473.

Saturday, July 16:

5 p.m. Food-The Warren County Fair Board

5:30 p.m. Miss Warren Co, Queen, Jr. Miss, and Little Miss Pageant

Sunday, July 17:

1 p.m. Mud volleyball

Food: The Warren County Fair Board

Tuesday, July 19:

8:30 a.m. 4-H set up at the fair grounds.

1 p.m. 4H Cat Care

1:30 p.m. 4H Dog Care

Wednesday, July 20:

8:30 a.m. 4H poultry and rabbit check in

9 a.m. 4H poultry show. Immediately following the poultry show: 4H rabbit show

12 p.m. 4H goat check-in

1 p.m. 4H bucket calf and dairy show (if applicable). Immediately following the bucket calf and dairy show: 4H goat show

6-7:30 p.m. 4H and Junior show livestock weigh-in/check in for all species

5:30-8:30 p.m. Bounce house inflatables.

6 p.m. Family night-Obstacle course and much more

Food tent beginning at 5 p.m.: Lions Club

Thursday, July 21:

8 a.m. 4H Swine Show

Immediately following the swine show: Master Showmanship swine

Completion of the swine show: 4H Sheep Show

Immediately following the 4H Sheep Show: Master Showmanship sheep

Immediately following: 4H Breeding beef show

Immediately following: 4H Steer Show

Immediately following Market beef show: Master Showmanship

10 a.m. Open flower show

1 p.m. Open horticulture show

6 p.m. The Warren County 18th annual livestock premium auction

7 p.m. Triple J Bull Riding

Food tent: Beginning at 4:30 p.m. The Warren Co. Fair Board and pageant

Entertainment: Madd Hoss Jackson, following the grandstand event

Friday, July 22:

8 a.m. Junior Barrow Show

Immediately following: Junior Swine Show

Immediately following: Junior Meat Goat show

9 a.m. Junior home economics showmanship

Open textiles, crafts, and fine arts

Open dairy, apiary, and culinary

5 p.m. Food tent: Roseville Kid's Place

6-9 p.m. Bounce house inflatables

6:30 p.m. Power wheels derby

7 p.m. Demolition Derby

Intermission of the demo derby: Home economics baked goods auction

Following grandstand event: Entertainment tent: Eternity Road

Saturday, July 23:

8 a.m. Junior beef breeding (heifers then steers)

Immediately following: Open bucket calf show

Immediately following: Junior steer Show

4:30 p.m. Power Wheels Derby

5 p.m. Figure 8 Demo Derby

5 p.m. Food tent: Immaculate Conception School

6-9 p.m. Bounce house inflatables

Following grandstand event: Entertainment tent: Staggard