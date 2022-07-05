ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MO

Lakeside Ashland aims for September opening of entertainment venue

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9CA8_0gV5bULx00

The LED movie screen at Lakeside Ashland is up and running, but other elements of the new development are taking more time than originally expected.

Developer Nic Parks had sought to hold a couple soft opening events this month, including on the Fourth of July, but he put those off in favor of a September opening for the southern Boone County entertainment venue.

The property is located on land annexed by Ashland across Highway 63 from the Columbia Regional Airport.

"The lawn would not be usable and we would need to have used porta johns," Parks wrote in an email to the Tribune about the canceled July soft opening events. "We decided to wait to show off the property until it was closer to completion."

Even with the opening delay, Parks is excited to have the video wall installed and operational.

"The picture quality is even better than we expected," Parks wrote.

The property's well, irrigation and laying sod will be completed over the next two to three weeks.

"The sod needs six weeks to be rooted before people can walk on it," Parks wrote.

Other delays are related to the property's restaurant, but construction is catching up, he added. The remainder of the restaurant equipment should arrive by early September.

The venue's one major remaining concern is connecting to Ashland's sewer system, which is expected by November. Restrooms will be fully operational by the proposed September opening thanks to a septic tank system, Parks wrote.

Lakeside Ashland has sent proposals to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services for 22 limited-capacity events in September and October.

"We will have fully functional restrooms and our tank will be pumped after each of those events," Parks wrote.

Events are a mixture of movie nights, live music and sports watch parties, such as University of Missouri and Kansas City Chiefs football and St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.

The restaurant, playground and zipline will be ready to go in September, Parks added.

After the initial opening, development will continue on the western part of the property for more parking and sand volleyball by next summer. Another restaurant and a pool complex could be completed by fall 2023.

The Lakeside Ashland development is not without controversy.

Its location abuts a rural residential neighborhood that is not within Ashland city limits. There is only one access point to the neighborhood via Log Providence Road, prompting public safety concerns from residents.

There is only one way in and out and that is via Log Providence to the approximately 60 residences. Residents have expressed concerns over potential bottlenecking near the Lakeside Ashland entrance and limited emergency vehicle access to the neighborhood, or the ability of neighbors to leave the area in an emergency.

A lawsuit filed in August to attempt to delay the development and ensure the development process followed Missouri law was essentially dropped in May.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community issues and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Missouri Department of Conservation hiring agents to protect and conserve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is tasked with protecting Mother Nature and right now it is facing staffing shortages like many other industries. “Right now we are actively seeking conservation agents,” said Dan Zarlanga, spokesperson for MDC. “We have a number of openings throughout the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
lakeexpo.com

Charles Lee Eidson (July 14, 1978 - July 1, 2022)

Charles Lee Eidson, son of Carl Leo and Debra Sue Eidson, was born July 14, 1978 in Columbia, Missouri. He departed this life Friday, July 1, 2022, in Lake Regional Hospital at the age of forty-three years, eleven months and seventeen days. Charles was preceded in death by his father,...
CAMDENTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Ashland, MO
Government
City
Ashland, MO
State
Missouri State
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Missouri hospital scored the highest.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#City Limits#Chiefs#Irrigation
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT seeking public comment on Interstate 70 in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is seeking public comment on a study of Interstate 70 through Columbia, including potential alternatives at the I-70/Highway 63 Connector. The study is a re-evaluation of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) completed in the mid-2000s. The study is designed to identify...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Food 4 Kids is available in five locations

Jefferson City — One in seven children faces hunger in Missouri. Food 4 Kids aims to prevent deprived children from starvation, especially in the summer. The organization started in 2005. Program volunteer, Martha Vermillion said it's government-funded, and they give several churches in Jefferson city meals to prepare and deliver to kids in the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Columbia Missourian

Solution to the I-70 and U.S. 63 traffic nightmare in the works

Funding is now available to fix the traffic and hazard hot spot connecting Interstate 70 and U.S. 63, and members of the public will be able to have their voices heard at a public hearing July 21. On Wednesday, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved $140 million for a...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Mother linked to infant remains in Columbia denied bond

Bond is denied for the mother of an infant whose body was discovered in 2019 in Columbia. Lavosha Daniels, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested late last month. She’s charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of a corpse. Initially, Daniels’ bond had been set at $50,000. But on Wednesday, a Boone County judge ruled Daniels was no longer eligible for bond.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Separate Developments Start Taking Shape In Lake Ozark

Future development in Lake Ozark is taking shape with blasting and clearing continuing along Route-242 between Business-54 and the end of the parkway. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry says, currently, that work involves two different projects which area taking place simultaneously…“One of our local entrepreneurs has developed a plan to put in some storage units at that site. His long-term plan involves 600 individual units and in order to have enough space to do that, he needed to get rid of some rock. And then on the other side of the road earlier this year, Rambolt excavating was approved for a permit to do some rock processing and quarrying on that site.”
LAKE OZARK, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy