Horizon Bancorp elects new lead director

Michele Magnuson was elected lead director of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s board of directors.

Michigan City-based Horizon Bancorp is the parent of Horizon Bank. Magnuson is former president and CFO and a director of both LaPorte Bancorp Inc. and its wholly owned banking subsidiary, The LaPorte Savings Bank, an Indiana-chartered savings bank.

Magnuson’s term as lead director began July 1 and expires June 30, 2025.

Magnuson, who has more than 30 years of banking experience, joined The LaPorte Savings Bank in 2003 as CFO and was named vice president in 2004, executive vice president in 2007, and president and CFO in 2011. Magnuson has served on both Horizon Bancorp’s and Horizon Bank’s board of directors since her appointment in July 2016.

Magnuson was elected to the post June 21. Daniel Hopp, who had served as lead director the past three years, chose not to seek another term. The lead director is the principal liaison between the independent directors, all board members, the chairman and CEO, and other members of senior management on matters including corporate policy, strategy, and executive management performance.

Magnuson is a graduate of Ball State University and holds a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University South Bend.