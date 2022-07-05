ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Horizon Bancorp elects new lead director

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWqs6_0gV5bTTE00

Michele Magnuson was elected lead director of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s board of directors.

Michigan City-based Horizon Bancorp is the parent of Horizon Bank. Magnuson is former president and CFO and a director of both LaPorte Bancorp Inc. and its wholly owned banking subsidiary, The LaPorte Savings Bank, an Indiana-chartered savings bank.

Magnuson’s term as lead director began July 1 and expires June 30, 2025.

Magnuson, who has more than 30 years of banking experience, joined The LaPorte Savings Bank in 2003 as CFO and was named vice president in 2004, executive vice president in 2007, and president and CFO in 2011. Magnuson has served on both Horizon Bancorp’s and Horizon Bank’s board of directors since her appointment in July 2016.

Magnuson was elected to the post June 21. Daniel Hopp, who had served as lead director the past three years, chose not to seek another term. The lead director is the principal liaison between the independent directors, all board members, the chairman and CEO, and other members of senior management on matters including corporate policy, strategy, and executive management performance.

Magnuson is a graduate of Ball State University and holds a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University South Bend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwi.life

Gary Community School Corporation to Host Annual Registration Fair July 28-29

The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) will host its annual Back-to-School Registration Fair at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St. in Gary on Thursday, July 28th from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Friday, July 29th from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Representatives from all of the schools in the district and the Gary Area Career Center will be in attendance to assist families with registering students for the 2022-2023 school year. The first day of school is Tuesday, August 9th.
GARY, IN
95.3 MNC

Fastest growing Northern Indiana communities

Northern Indiana economies have been named the fastest growing, says a new study from the personal finance website, SmartAsset. Lake County placed second statewide in GDP growth from 2020-2021. Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Lake County also grew by $1.3 billion. Marion County grew by $2.41 bullion. Other counties...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michigan City, IN
State
Michigan State
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
La Porte, IN
Michigan City, IN
Business
iun.edu

Creating an Impact through Nursing Internships

IU Northwest School of Nursing Partners with Franciscan Health. The person who is with you 24/7 when you need care in a hospital is a nurse. We rely on nurses to provide care with compassion and competency. But, recent trends in healthcare across the United States show significant nursing shortages....
max983.net

Update Given on Hospital Operations, Healthcare in Marshall County

Marshall County Commission President Kevin Overmyer updated the press Friday on the current healthcare situation in Plymouth and in Marshall County. St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Trinity Health recently made some changes to operations at the Plymouth site in order to face financial hardships in the past couple of years, as well as the response to the evaluation of needs and wants within the system. The ICU and CCU units at the Plymouth hospital have been closed, and clinics in other areas in Marshall County have also announced upcoming closures.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Governor announces disaster declaration for deadly Calumet City condo fire in May

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (July 7, 2022) – On Thursday, July 7, Governor JB Pritzker announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved a disaster declaration for the Park of River Oaks Condominiums in Calumet City which was devastated by a fire on May 30. This disaster declaration will allow residents, condo homeowners, and businesses to apply for low-interest loans for damages not covered by insurance.
CALUMET CITY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Executive Management#Horizon Bancorp Inc#Cfo#Laporte Bancorp Inc#The Laporte Savings Bank#Horizon Bancorp#Horizon Bank#Ball State University
nwi.life

City of Hammond Festival of the Lakes Launch Party 2022

The City of Hammond hosted a launch party to kick off its 18th annual Festival of the Lakes event. The party was held at Byway Brewery in Hammond and featured excellent music by the Blue Submarine band as well as delicious food and beverages from Byway Brewery. The start of the Festival of the Lakes was a major hit seeing how many people attended to enjoy great food, drinks, and company.
HAMMOND, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Merrillville projects receive tax abatement approvals

The Merrillville Redevelopment Commission and Town Council have approved tax abatements for six projects in the Lake County town. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the investments total more than $130 million and are expected to create hundreds of jobs in Merrillville. The majority of the total...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Chicago

Ken Griffin donates $5 million to South Side pastor for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The richest man in Illinois may be moving out, but not without leaving an impact.Billionaire Ken Griffin made a huge donation to help a South Side pastor build a community center.Pastor Corey Brooks and friends are celebrating a $5 million gift that will allow their new community center to break ground in Woodlawn this October."We're going to have a major celebration. Why? Because we are building a center right here."Brooks made the announcement from the rooftop where he's been campaigning to raise cash for the project.The donation comes from Griffin, who recently announced that he and his Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel would be moving to Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo Plan Commission approves Linc project TIF district

Downtown Valparaiso's Linc development is getting its own TIF district. The $37 million project will include three four-story apartment buildings with ground floor retail space facing Lincolnway. The city is helping to pay for the project through tax increment financing. That means any new property tax revenues generated by the...
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

A Message from Dr. Charles Small

I am honored to officially begin as your Director of Athletics. I am grateful for the warm welcome to Valparaiso University. With tremendous humility and excitement, I look forward to our new journey together. Since the official announcement of my appointment on May 19, I have been busy helping my wife and sons transition to Valparaiso and engaging with Valpo stakeholders to solidify my plans for the first 90 days as your Director of Athletics. I also had an opportunity to participate in the Missouri Valley Conference summer meetings. Much of my time for the next couple of months will consist of listening to Valpo student-athletes, coaches, administrators, alumni, deans, campus partners and community members. I have two goals for the next few months: 1) engage in the 4 C’s of onboarding (compliance, clarification, culture and connection), and 2) facilitate focused listening and learning.
VALPARAISO, IN
365traveler.com

9 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA

If you’re looking for things to do in Michigan City, Indiana, you’ve come to the right place! This charming city has plenty of attractions and activities to keep visitors busy. From museums and parks to restaurants and shopping, there’s something for everyone in Michigan City. You’ll find...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpo.life

NICTD Double Track Northwest Indiana Project Temporary Trail Closure: Calumet Trail in the Dune Park Station Area (Chesterton)

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD),. operator of the South Shore Line railroad, will temporarily close the Calumet Trail in both directions in the immediate vicinity of Dune Park Station in Chesterton beginning on July 25, 2022 for a duration of 28 days. The expected reopening date is Monday, August 22, 2022.
CHESTERTON, IN
WNDU

‘Indiana’s Cool North’ billboard campaign launches on Toll Road

INDIANA (WNDU) - A new billboard campaign aims to drive more Toll Road travelers to northern Indiana gems that are concealed to many out-of-towners. “It’s quite an opportunity to transform our image, our perception and build on the quality of life and quality of place work that’s going on in all of our communities across the region,” remarked Dan Bearss, executive director of the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission (NITDC).
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
477
Followers
199
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy