RockHounds complete sweep of Hooks after hitting four home runs on Sunday

SUNDAY, JULY 10

ROCKHOUNDS 6, HOOKS 3

Top performers

RockHounds: Marty Bechina 2-5, 2 R, RBI, HR; Logan Davidson 3-4, R, RBI, HR; Jordan Diaz 1-5, RBI; Brett Harris 1-3, R, RBI, HR; Sahid Valenzuela 1-4, R; Chase Calabuig 3-4, R, 2 RBI, HR; Ty Damron W (4-4), 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 2 K; Chase Cohen, S (2) 1 IP, 1 H, 3 K.

Hooks: Grae Kessinger 2-4, R, 2B; Justin Dirden 2-5, RBI, 2 2B; Shay Whitcomb 1-5, RBI; Bryan Arias 1-3, R; Alex McKenna 1-3, 2B

Highlights: The RockHounds completed a six-game series sweep of the Hooks hitting four home runs of the 11 hits Midland tallied on Sunday afternoon. The Hooks never lead in the game as the RockHounds scored single runs in the second, third, fifth and ninth innings and added two in the sixth. Four RockHounds pitchers combined to allow eight hits and strike out it. It was the first time the Hooks have been swept in a six-game series this season.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

ROCKHOUNDS 6, HOOKS 2

Top performers

Rockhounds: Max Schuemann 2 BB; Marty Bechina R, 2 BB; Logan Davidson 1-4, R, 2 RBI; Brett Harris 2-3, 2 R; Kyle McCann 1-3, R, 2 RBI, R; William Simoneit 2-4, R, 2 RBI; David Leal, W (2-4), 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER; Michael Danielak 2 IP, BB, K

Hooks: Grae Kessinger 1-4, R, RBI; Wilyer Abreu 1-3, RBI; Julio Robaina, L (2-4), 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Highlights: Two RockHounds pitchers held the Hooks to five hits and two runs, both coming in the sixth inning, as Midland won the fifth straight game in the series. The Hooks are in jeopardy of being swept in a series for the first time this season. Midland tallied a single run in the second and added three in the fifth on home runs from Logan Davidson and William Simoneit. The RockHounds put the game out of reach with a two-run home run by Kyle McCann in the eight. Midland starter David Leal pitched seven innings, giving up two runs on fifth hits with no strikeouts and no walks in earning the victory. Grae Kessinger and Wilyer Abreu each drove in runs for the Hooks in the loss.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

ROCKHOUNDS 6, HOOKS 3

Top performers

RockHounds: Sahid Valenzuela 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R; Logan Davidson 1-2, R; Jordan Diaz 1-4, R; Chase Calabuig 3-4, 3 RBI; Jeremy Eierman 1-4, HR, RBI, R.

H ooks: Wilyer Abreu 1-4, 2B; Ceasar Salazar 2-3, 2B, R; Will Wagner 2-3, 3B, 2B, 2 R; Edwin Diaz 1-2, 2 RBI; Jordan Brewer 1-4, RBI.

Highlights: The Hooks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but the RockHounds used a four-run eighth inning to secure their fourth consecutive win against Corpus Christi at Whataburger Field. Edwin Diaz gave the Hooks the early lead on a sacrifice fly and Jordan Brewer followed with an RBI single. Diaz and Brewer powered the bottom of the Hooks' lineup by combining for four RBI. Diaz broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh to give Corpus Christi the lead again, but Midland responded in the eighth with a two-run double by Sahid Valenzuela and a two-run single by Chase Calabuig for the game's final runs.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

ROCKHOUNDS 7, HOOKS 6 (10 innings)

Top performers

RockHounds: Max Schuemann 1-4, 2B; Logan Davidson 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Jordan Diaz 4-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R; Brett Harris 1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R; Chase Calabuig 2-3, 2B, R; Jeremy Eierman 2-4, 2 RBI.

Hooks: Wilyer Abreu 1-2, RBI; Justin Dirden 1-5, RBI; Shay Whitcomb 1-5, HR, RBI, R; Alex McKenna 2-4, R; Ceasar Salazar 1-4, R; Bryan Arias 1-4, RBI.

Highlights: The Hooks rallied with four runs in the ninth inning to tie the game at five, but the RockHounds scored two runs in the 10th to hold off Corpus Christi for their third consecutive win at Whataburger Field. Bryan Arias hit an RBI single in the bottom half of the 10th to bring Corpus Christi within one, but Midland pitcher Michael Danielak retired Edwin Diaz to end the game. The Hooks only lead came in the fourth when Shay Whitcomb hit a solo home run. Luke Berryhill plated two runs on a two-out, two-run single in the ninth and Justin Dirden tied the game at five with an RBI single to force extra innings.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

ROCKHOUNDS 8, HOOKS 6

Top performers

RockHounds: Marty Bechina 2-5, 2 RBI; Logan Davidson RBI, Jordan Diaz 2-4, R; Chase Calabuig 2-3, 2B, R; 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 R;

Hooks: Wilyer Abreu 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R; Justin Dirden 2-4, HR, RBI, R; Shay Whitcomb 3-4, 2B, RBI; Alex McKenna 1-3, 3B, RBI, R; Ceasar Salazar 1-3, RBI, R; Grae Kessinger 1-2.

Highlights: The RockHounds scored early and often, including a two-run eighth inning to secure their second consecutive win against the Hooks at Whataburger Field. Justin Dirden connected on a solo home run in the ninth inning to bring Corpus Christi within two, but Bryce Conley retired Alex McKenna for the final out of the game. Jordan Diaz collected four hits with a home run and drove in two runs to lead Midland. Shay Whitcomb collected three hits and an RBI to lead the Hooks.

MONDAY, JULY 4

ROCKHOUNDS 8, HOOKS 1

Top performers

RockHounds: Max Schuemann 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB; Marty Bechina 1-3, 2 R, RBI; Logan Davidson 3-4, RBI; Jordan Diaz 1-5, R, RBI; Brett Harris 2-4, R, 3 RBI; Sahid Valenzuela 1-4, R, RBI; Chase Calabuig 2-4, R; Colin Peluse W, 6.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K

Hooks: Wilyer Abreu 2-4; Joel McKenna 1-4; Jordan Brewer 1-3, R; Misael Tamarez 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Highlights: The RockHounds scored early and late to put away the Hooks in front of a near-capacity crowd of nearly 7,000 on July 4th. Midland plated two runs off starter Tamarez in the first inning and then added another in the second, but that is all he gave up. The RockHounds then scored four in the ninth to break the game open, with a big a two-run home run from Brett Harris.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: RockHounds complete sweep of Hooks after hitting four home runs on Sunday