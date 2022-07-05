ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Convicted in 1969 Northern Iowa Crime Spree Dies in Prison

more1049.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Madison, IA (Radio Iowa)—A man convicted for playing a role in a 1960s crime spree through Northern Iowa has died in prison. Court records show Elvin Gilroy was one of four men to escape from a Central Minnesota prison in June 1969 before the group stole multiple vehicles, made their...

more1049.com

Comments / 2

Related
KCCI.com

Iowa teen charged with stabbing another teen after fight in a city park

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a stabbing involving two minors. Police were called to a possible fight in the 400 block of North 17th Street near Reynolds Park Thursday around 6:05 p.m. The caller told police said someone had been stabbed and several other people were chasing someone.
FORT DODGE, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Woman Facing 25-Charges For ID Theft, Fraud

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids has been arrested on more than two dozen charges, including theft, forgery, identity theft, and money laundering. Police say 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith is accused of assuming the identities of several people from around the United States. Police say Smith set up bank accounts, bought cars and set up utilities in the names of others.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
more1049.com

Date Set For Decker’s Sentencing

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A date has been set for the sentencing of the woman found guilty of the murder of Angel Bastman in Lake Park in 2020. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder, second degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft last month, several weeks after undergoing a nearly week long trial in Dickinson County Court that had prosecutors attempting to prove she was responsible for Bastman’s strangulation death.
LAKE PARK, IA
more1049.com

Storm Lake Man Arrested For Filing False Report

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — 41 year old Daniel Khang of Storm Lake told the Storm Lake Police Department on June 23rd that he had been viciously attacked by a dog near Chautauqua Park, being pulled to the ground and receiving several injuries on his hands and legs. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Crime Spree#Murder#Northern Iowa#Violent Crime#Radio Iowa#Families#Universal Pictures
KAAL-TV

Missing Iowa teen may be headed for Tennessee or New York

(ABC 6 News) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff's office believes a missing 16-year-old in the company of an unknown man may be traveling toward Tennessee or New York. Yaritze Pastor Junech, of Ridgeway, IA was reported missing the morning of July 5. The sheriff's office reported that she left her...
RIDGEWAY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Pine Ridge man sentenced for mailing meth to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced in a federal case involving the distribution and sale of methamphetamine across state lines. Thomas Prado, 57, pleaded guilty to the charge of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in March. Last week, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, 5 years supervised release, and must pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
more1049.com

Windom Man Arrested For Drugs in Emmet County

Estherville, IA (KICD) — A Windom man was arrested North of Estherville on Wednesday morning. According the report from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy checked on the driver of a parked car in the 3700 block of 130th Street and smelled marijuana. The vehicle was then searched and 23 year old Roberto Figueroa Montalvo was found to be in possession of marijuana. Mantalvo was then arrested for 1st Offense Possession of Marijuana and taken to the Emmet County Jail.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Two Fights In Armstrong Lead to Five Arrests

Armstrong, IA (KICD) — Several men were arrested in two different incidents of fighting in Armstrong over the last month according to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. The first case was at around 10pm on the night of June 19th when an Emmet County sheriff’s deputy saw a person signaling for help in the parking lot of North Union School where three people, all from Armstrong, were involved in an altercation.
ARMSTRONG, IA
KCCI.com

Ghost cars causing Iowans to receive false traffic tickets

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowan woman recently received a traffic ticket from New York City. The issue is that she said she has never driven there, WOWT reports. The NYPD said that they are dealing with thousands of "ghost cars," which are vehicles with illegal license plates. Many of those license plates are believed to be stolen.
algonaradio.com

Michigan Man Accused of Using Funny Money at ABATE

–A Michigan man is facing a pair of felony counts after being arrested at ABATE Park over the weekend. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s office, Deputies received a report of someone using counterfeit currency to make purchases around Midnight on Sunday (July 3rd). After conducting a brief investigation, Deputies arrested 44-year-old Andrew Paul Singleton of Brooklyn Center, Michigan.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

Man sentenced 52 years ago for northern Iowa crimes has died in prison

FORT MADISON — A man sent to prison for his involvement in a 1969 crime spree in northern Iowa has died in the Iowa State Penitentiary. According to Iowa court records, Elvin Gilroy was one of four men who broke out of a jail in St. Cloud, Minnesota in June of 1969. They stole a county car, ditched that vehicle and stole another car. They made their way south and robbed a grocery store in Spirit Lake, a filling station in Emmetsburg and the Fareway Store in Algona. Melvin Bay, the store manager in Algona, was shot during the robbery. He died ten days later.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

DNR issues 13 toxic beach warnings for July 1-8

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

ROCK VALLEY DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF HAS RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DROWNING VICTIM FROM THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY. 19-YEAR-OLD ALDO TOMAS-DELEON OF ROCK VALLEY WAS SWIMMING AT THE GROENEWEG POND ALONG 290TH STREET, A MILE NORTH OF ROCK VALLEY, WHEN HE WENT UNDERWATER JUST BEFORE 4 P.M. DELEON DID...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Victim of Sioux County drowning identified

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a drowning Monday afternoon. At 3:56 p.m., Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a drowning at a pond north of Rock Valley. According to a release, Aldo Tomas-DeLeon, 19, of Rock Valley, was...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy