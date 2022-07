1 person dead after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass in Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass on the 183A toll road Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Park. As per the initial information, the fatal wreck took place on the 183A overpass near Brushy Creek Road. Crews actively responded to the scene and, on arrival, found the truck on fire under the overpass [...]

CEDAR PARK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO