Hillsborough County, FL

Fireworks suspected in blaze that destroyed FishHawk Ranch home

By Chris Tisch
 4 days ago

A FishHawk Ranch home was destroyed on the Fourth of July and investigators believe fireworks are to blame, Hillsborough Fire Rescue officials said.

Firefighters were called to the home on Soratrace Street at about 9:45 p.m. Monday. A 911 caller said a fire that had started in the garage was spreading through the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Fire crews launched a “defensive attack” to protect neighboring structures, Hillsborough Fire Rescue officials said in a news release.

“Unfortunately, aerial access was unavailable due to overhead obstructions, and access to the rear of the home was difficult, leading to a prolonged firefighting operation,” the news release states.

The homeowner rescued two of his three dogs, but one dog could not be accounted for, the news release states.

“The occupant disposed of used fireworks believed to be out in a cardboard box in the garage, failing to extinguish them with water,” the news release states. “Investigators believe the heat of the fireworks started the fire in the box, which rapidly spread throughout the garage and the home.”

No one was injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smWoA_0gV5ZTSy00
A FishHawk Ranch home was destroyed on the Fourth of July and investigators believe fireworks are to blame, Hillsborough Fire Rescue officials said. [ Hillsborough Fire Rescue ]

