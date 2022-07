SAN ANTONIO – A tanker truck driver escaped serious injury after an explosion and two-alarm fire at a welding facility Wednesday afternoon on the city’s North Side. San Antonio fire Chief Charles Hood said the driver was delivering fuel at Quality Fence and Welding near the intersection of Wetmore Road and Thousand Oaks Drive around 2:30 p.m., when a spark during the transfer of fuel ignited an explosion and fire. Hood said the driver suffered some minor burns to his hands.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO