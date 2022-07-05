ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 13 (2022)

By Dan Harris
fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the halfway point in the season right now, so you should know exactly what your team is by this point. Your strengths. Your weaknesses. Your long-term outlook. There’s no better time to trade. Injuries may still happen, of course, but absent that, you should know what your team needs and...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Pitching Streamers for Week 14 (2022)

If you’re in a league where it’s difficult to stream starting pitching due to availability, you’ve come to the right place. I will try to offer a decent play every day, and I will do so by choosing pitchers near or below 30% rostership. Of course, nothing...
MLB
fantasypros.com

5 Best Ball Wide Receiver Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)

We’ve reached the dead zone of the fantasy football year. Rookie drafts have wrapped up, and redraft leagues don’t start for several more weeks. While dynasty startup drafts are always a blast, it leads to a larger workload during the season. Instead, best ball drafts are a great way to pass the time and scratch the fantasy itch.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Reid Detmers, Ramon Laureano, Nick Senzel (2022)

First off, let me start by saying thank you to Joe Pisapia and the FantasyPros Leading Off podcast for featuring my work on Tyler Wells last week. If he’s still available in any of your leagues, I highly advise picking him up for the second half. He had a rough third inning against the Angels yesterday (giving up a home run to none other than Mike Trout), but that shouldn’t discount the immaculate roll he’s been on for the majority of the season.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jarren Duran, Alex Kirilloff, Keegan Thompson (2022)

We have crossed into July, which means we are a little over halfway through the baseball season. The time of year when some fantasy managers will start giving up on the season and focus on football, while others stay the course and make a push to a fantasy title. Those who push on can find some diamonds in the rough on the waiver wire; hopefully, this weekly column can help find those players.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud
fantasypros.com

James Harden inks two year deal with Sixers

James Harden will be taking a $15 million pay cut on a team friendly deal with Philadelphia. Harden has a player option in year two and the pay cut it to provide the team resources to improve the Sixers roster. (Shams Charania via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Philadelphia spent a massive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Frank Kaminsky signs one year deal with the Hawks

Kaminsky signed a one year deal with the Hawks and will join the rotation at the 4 and 5 positions according to Wojnarowski. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter ) Spending his last three years with the Suns, Kaminsky was a fairly productive role player when on the floor, averaging 8 points, 4 rebounds and nearly 2 assists per game. His problem has been staying healthy, as he only managed 9 games last season and 86 in the previous two seasons. However since Atlanta already has Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu on the roster, they’re not depending on him for anything more than 15-20 minutes per game, if that.
NBA
fantasypros.com

C.J. Cron leaves Friday's game after HBP on wrist; X-rays negative

C.J. Cron was removed from Friday's game against the Diamondbacks after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist. X-rays were negative. (Danielle Allentuck on Twitter) If you watched the HBP in real time, you're probably shocked that Cron avoided a fracture, given the sound and the fact that he left the game immediately. Thankfully, the injury is just being labeled a "wrist contusion." Cron will almost certainly need to sit out at least Saturday's game, but for now, don't expect a long-term absence.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

9 Dynasty Trade Value Fallers (2022 Fantasy Football)

We recently rolled out our updated dynasty trade value chart with the latest values for all dynasty fantasy football players. Let’s take a deeper look at nine dynasty trade value fallers. 9 Dynasty Trade Value Fallers. Deshaun Watson (QB – CLE) Deshaun Watson‘s a no-doubt top-five option when...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Alec Bohm goes deep twice on Friday

Bohm provided the only runs of the night for Philadelphia, but they were enough for Zack Wheeler. He hit three balls at least 99.6 MPH on Friday, which is unusual given his mediocre 89.6 MPH average exit velocity this year. Bohm is now up to six home runs on the season, but it will take several more big games before he becomes a real option in mixed leagues. Enjoy the big night if you had a piece of him, but don't expect to see anything similar in the near future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Josh Hader escapes with save in Friday's win over Pirates

Josh Hader escaped the ninth inning on Friday, allowing one run on two hits while also walking one and striking out two and picking up the save in the Brewers' 4-3 win over the Pirates. Fantasy Impact:. Hader has allowed runs in each of his last three relief appearances for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fantasypros.com

Nestor Cortes Jr chased early in no decision Friday in Boston

Nestor Cortes Jr pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four in New York’s 12-5 win in Boston on Friday night. Cortes had his shortest outing of the year on Friday night, failing to make it out the 4th inning. The eight hits he surrendered tied a season high from all the way back in April and home runs by Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec chased the lefty after just 73 pitches. Cortes has had a breakout season, going 7-3 to this point with a 2.74 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings but has regressed since the start of June. After going 4-1 with s 1.70 ERA through his first nine starts, Cortes has pitched to a 4.29 ERA in his last seven starts. He has still gone 3-2 in that span, partly thanks to playing for the 61-23 Yankees and their high powered offense, Fantasy mangers shouldn’t be surprised by the regression from the young starter but should continue to roll him out there every fifth day as the regression is from an untenable hot start. Cortes will look to get back on the right track try again for his eighth win on Thursday against the Reds in his final start before the All-Star break.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

4 Breakout Quarterback & Tight End Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at 4 breakout quarterback and tight end candidates. “No tight end should make a bigger leap in 2022 than Cole Kmet, whose upside has been capped by a lack of touchdown equity with veteran Jimmy Graham rearing his ugly head the past few seasons. But Graham is currently a free agent, opening the door for Kmet to smash in 2022. Kmet’s eighth-ranked route participation and seventh-ranked target share (17%) from 2021 hardly align with his fantasy production — no tight end finished with more fantasy points under expectation (-36.6) than the Notre Dame product in 2021. That designation is a sign Kmet is due for a fantasy breakout. It signaled as much for guys like Zach Ertz and Dawson Knox, who scored fewer points than expected in 2020 before contributing in fantasy this past year. Both tight ends finished 2021 as top-10 options at the position in fantasy points per game. ”
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Rest of Season Rankings (2022)

We have several experts that maintain updated rest of season rankings to help you stay on top of player value movement throughout the 2022 MLB campaign. Here’s a look at their latest rest-of-season fantasy baseball rankings. Fantasy Baseball Rest of Season Rankings. Rank Player Team Positions Best Worst Avg...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Salvador Perez (thumb) playing catch, 'feeling good'

Salvador Perez was spotted playing catch and going through light catching drills prior to Friday's game as reported by MLB.com's Anne Rogers. Perez underwent surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb on June 24 and is on pace for his initial 8-week recovery time. Perez said he is "feeling good" and is still expected back this season in late-August/early-September. Fantasy managers who can make the playoffs without the giant backstop could get a welcome reinforcement at a shallow position just in time to go their league title if Perez can go on a home run heater once he returns.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Video: Superflex Fantasy Football Mock Draft & Pick-by-Pick Strategy (2022)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Andrew Benintendi scores three times, steal base in win Wednesday

Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Kansas City's 7-4 victory in Houston on Wednesday. Benintendi stuffed the box score on Wednesday night contributing in nearly every category against the Astros. Benintendi has seven multi-hit performances in his last nine games and is 16-for-33 (.485) in that span. He only has three homers but his slash line of .316/.387/.404 and 33 RBI make up for his lack of power. As the trade deadline grows closer, a lot of contenders should be interested in the left fielder which would only increase his fantasy value.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

5 Wide Receivers to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)

Our analysts are here to share a few of the running backs they are avoiding this fantasy football draft season. And be sure to check out their full list of players to avoid as part of our 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Aaron Judge blasts grand slam in win Wednesday

The grand slam was Judge’s Major League-leading 30th home run and his first homer since June 29. Judge had been in a mini 2-for-15 (.133) slump before his three-hit performance on Wednesday. Judge’s RBI total of 64 moves him past Jose Ramirez and into 4th place in the Majors and 1st in the American League. Judge’s slash line of .287/.366/.627 along with his homers and RBI totals make him about as automatic as it gets for fantasy managers this season.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy