The Lyriq is Cadillac’s first EV and an attempt at getting a share of the huge ‘electric SUV’ pie. To think of it, the Lyriq is actually a lost product. It is entering a segment that’s ruthless and has multiple competitors that offer a good bang for the buck. The Lyriq, while at it, needs to maintain its badge value, which could be diluted if the EV is priced low. But, with a car priced around $63,000, you have plenty of other better options. That said, is the Lyriq a bad product? Well, it doesn’t look like it from what Cadillac has told us so far. While all the details are yet to be revealed, here’s what we know about the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq so far.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO