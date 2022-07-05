It’s a Celebration!

Related
Minnesota has the Largest One of These in the World
It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
Recent Cougar Sightings Reported In Northern Minnesota
Known either as mountain lions or cougars, these big cats are rarely seen in Minnesota - but they are spotted from time to time. While confirmed sightings only happen a couple times a year around the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there have been a handful of reports on the North Shore in June of 2022.
Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake
KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris.
Sheriff: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing, One Arrested
ZIMMERMAN -- A Cloquet-area man has been charged with second-degree assault, accused of stabbing a man during a fight early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the victim is a 35-year-old Princeton man. He is hospitalized and expected to survive a stab wound to his stomach.
4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine
CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment."
Cass County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in death investigation
CASS LAKE, Minn. — A man was arrested on July 1 related to the shooting death of a Cass Lake man that happened in July 2021. In a press release, Sheriff Tom Burch said that in a joint effort from the Cass County Sheriff and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a 46-year-old man was arrested in relation to the July 5 2021 shooting death of 34-year-old Diego Gasca.
Hermantown Police arrest man for alleged terroristic threats, damage to property, assault
HERMANTOWN, MN-- Hermantown Police officer arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot people inside a car. Officers responded to the 4100 block of Lavaque Road for a call regarding a person with a gun who had broken a window on a vehicle and threatened to shoot the people inside.
