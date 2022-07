Our expert consensus rankings (ECR) are a great way to gauge how the industry views each player. That doesn’t mean you should just blindly follow the experts, though. Forming your own opinions, especially those that contradict the crowd, is how you can gain an edge over the competition — as with anyone who believed in the Bengals’ high-flying offense last year. The industry pegged Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon as the QB13 and the RB13, respectively, in our half-PPR ECR last preseason. Rookie sensation Ja’Marr Chase was ranked as the WR31 after some struggles in camp. Fast-forward a few months later, and the Bengals’ believers were rewarded, with each of those players finishing inside the top five at their position.

