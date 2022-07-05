State hits roadblock in Flint Water Crisis case

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The city of Detroit recently announced an income- and usage-based water affordability plan. But residents and advocates say the city did not consult the community on the Detroit Water and Sewerage Lifeline Plan. They are calling on officials to make the process more open and transparent. The three-tiered plan provides residents with up to 4,500 gallons of water per month at a fixed rate based on income. Reverend Roslyn Bouier is the executive director of the Brightmoor Connection Food Pantry. She says 4,500 gallons of water does not go very far and called it water rationing. Bridge Detroit reports DWSD Director Gary Brown says the water department has provided all documents such as rate and affordability studies to the community. Brown says the department is preparing to schedule 10 community events about the plan starting this month to gather feedback.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO