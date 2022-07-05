ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

State hits roadblock in Flint Water Crisis case

By Dorothy Hernandez
wdet.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the Department of Attorney General could not use a one-judge grand jury to indict defendants in the Flint Water Crisis case. The unanimous ruling dealt a setback to Attorney General Dana Nessel because she used a one-judge grand jury to indict nine state...

wdet.org

Comments / 0

Related
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: July 8, 2022: Advocates call for more transparency on city’s water affordability plan

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The city of Detroit recently announced an income- and usage-based water affordability plan. But residents and advocates say the city did not consult the community on the Detroit Water and Sewerage Lifeline Plan. They are calling on officials to make the process more open and transparent. The three-tiered plan provides residents with up to 4,500 gallons of water per month at a fixed rate based on income. Reverend Roslyn Bouier is the executive director of the Brightmoor Connection Food Pantry. She says 4,500 gallons of water does not go very far and called it water rationing. Bridge Detroit reports DWSD Director Gary Brown says the water department has provided all documents such as rate and affordability studies to the community. Brown says the department is preparing to schedule 10 community events about the plan starting this month to gather feedback.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Inside Michigan’s $77 billion state budget

The Michigan government reached a budget deal last week. The $77 billion amount the Republican state legislature and Democratic governor settled on was close to what was originally proposed in February. Education, special local projects, infrastructure work and local government pensions received some of the highest priority. “When you have...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Bridge Detroit: Flood prevention relief trickles in

It’s been more than a year since heavy rain flooded thousands of basements in Detroit. This year, city leaders said they would use federal pandemic relief funds to help protect homes in 11 flood-prone neighborhoods. The Basement Backup Protection Program offers eligible homeowners up to $6,000 toward repairs such...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, July 7, 2022: Detroit officer, alleged gunman killed in shootout

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A Detroit officer and a 19-year-old man were fatally shot on the city’s west side on Wednesday. Detroit Police Chief James White says the officer and his partner responded to a call of a man firing a weapon Wednesday evening. He says when the officers arrived, they were met by the suspect who was armed with an assault-type weapon and firing in their direction. White says one officer was struck. Officer Loren Courts was later pronounced dead at a hospital. During a news conference Thursday, White singled out the actions of Courts’ partner. Officer Amanda Hudgens who tended to Courts’ gunshot wound, even as the suspect approached them.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Cass Café to close its doors

The rumors are true: The legendary Cass Café is closing its doors after 29 years. Melody Baetens of The Detroit News confirmed with the café’s owner, Chuck Roy, that July 17 will be their last day of business. As the restaurant industry faces rapid changes, she says Roy is just looking to retire.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Police officer, suspected shooter killed by gunfire

A shootout on Detroit’s west side Wednesday evening left a Detroit Police officer and an alleged gunman dead. Detroit Police Chief James White says officers were responding to a man with a semi-automatic firearm shooting indiscriminately near Joy Road and Hubbell Avenue. Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, a five-year veteran of the department, was struck by gunfire and killed. Another officer shot and killed the alleged gunman.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Finjan Cafe owner sets out to build a Yemeni legacy

“Communities of Hope” features Detroiters from communities of color who have been looking for ways to persevere during the pandemic. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged on, Fares Abdulmalek decided he had to find a different way to earn income. He decided to lean into one of his dreams of opening a Yemeni shop called Finjan Cafe in Garden City. His goal was to educate the world about Yemen’s rich coffee history.
GARDEN CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy