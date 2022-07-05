State hits roadblock in Flint Water Crisis case

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A Detroit officer and a 19-year-old man were fatally shot on the city’s west side on Wednesday. Detroit Police Chief James White says the officer and his partner responded to a call of a man firing a weapon Wednesday evening. He says when the officers arrived, they were met by the suspect who was armed with an assault-type weapon and firing in their direction. White says one officer was struck. Officer Loren Courts was later pronounced dead at a hospital. During a news conference Thursday, White singled out the actions of Courts’ partner. Officer Amanda Hudgens who tended to Courts’ gunshot wound, even as the suspect approached them.
Comments / 0