ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Veterinarians are in such short supply in the Bay Area that they ‘aero commute’ in

By Tessa McLean
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Clinics are flying in veterinarians just to fill...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 5

The Cali Girl
4d ago

can't get an pet into an emergency vet for nothing these days.. just had an extremely sick dog over the 4th of July weekend. Nobody would see him we checked in an 4 hour radius around our place.. not one would see him.. so we entrusted DR. Google with his health.. he is doing great now 100% better thanks to google and didn't have to pay hundreds if if not thousands to get him treated.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
SFGate

Legendary SF LGBTQ dive bar Truck to reopen in the Castro

Editor's note: This story and its accompanying photo have been updated on Saturday, July 9 at 11:00 a.m. to correct the location that Truck will reopen in. San Francisco mourned when automotive-themed LGBTQ bar Truck closed its doors back in 2015. But seven years later, the divey Mission District bar is making a comeback: this time, in the Castro.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The most and least expensive rentals in SF right now

The most and least expensive rentals in San Francisco on Craigslist this week. As prices for renting soar across the country, the Bay Area has had some respite. Rents are still below pre-pandemic levels, though there's no knowing how long that will last, especially amid a cooling housing market and rising interest rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Local
California Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area climate activists target SUVs, deflate tires

VACAVILLE - Someone has been deflating SUV tires to make a point about gas consumption and climate change. It's happened to multiple drivers in Vacaville, including Quanda Ellis-Walker.The registered nurse has two boys with autism. She and her husband also coach youth sports focusing on kids with disabilities.She said between her job, her kids, the kids on her team, and taking care of an older aunt, she puts a lot of mileage on her Dodge SUV. On Tuesday morning, as she was driving to an appointment, her tire pressure sensor came on to notify her of a...
VACAVILLE, CA
SFGate

Vigilante climate activist group deflates Bay Area SUV tires overnight

“ATTENTION – Your gas guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more of your tires. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally. It’s not you, it’s your car.”. The letters placed on windshields, along with said deflated tires, are what greeted several Bay Area drivers on the morning of July 5. The letters contained a message written by an international group that deflates the tires of SUVs and other larger vehicles in the name of fighting climate change.
VACAVILLE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why are there 70 acres of open space in the heart of San Francisco? Thank the Gum Tree Girls

It was an otherwise ordinary day when Zoanne Theriault Nordstrom first noticed a group of men driving heavy equipment into the dirt near her home. Ever the nosey neighbor, she asked what they were doing in Glen Canyon, a scrubby open space where she spent long afternoons with her three boys. When they told her they were drilling test borings for a future freeway to cut through the park, she responded: “The hell it is!”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Hazardous spill at milk facility threatens Bay Area river

PETALUMA (BCN) Multiple agencies responded on Friday to a hazardous materials spill from the Clover milk processing plant in Petaluma, city fire officials said. According to the Petaluma Fire Department, crews responded to 91 Lakeville St. at approximately 6:05 a.m. and discovered that a pipe had broken and roughly 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture had made its way into a storm drain. Crews traced the path of the liquid all the way to the Petaluma River.
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aero#Veterinary Care#Veterinary Clinic#Volunteers#Veterinary School#Dog#The Ellevet Project
californiapublic.com

Here Are the Fastest-Growing Rents in the Bay Area

New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket. Here’s a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:. Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Areas Of Sunnyvale, Santa Clara To Be Sprayed For Adult Mosquitoes

Santa Clara vector control crews are planning to spray insecticide next week in some Sunnyvale and Santa Clara neighborhoods, following the recent discovery of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes. Using truck-mounted foggers, the Santa Clara Vector Control District is set to treat the targeted areas on Monday, July 11. The treatment...
SANTA CLARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
JustLuxe.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay’s Captivating Cuisine

Situated atop a breathtaking ocean bluff overlooking 50 miles of rugged California coastline, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay is no doubt the region’s hospitality grand dame. The only five-star luxury oceanfront resort in the San Francisco Bay Area, the seaside sanctuary evokes the ambience of grand East Coast and European retreats of yore. Featuring Ritz-Carlton stellar service, the brand’s trademark glamour is well-illustrated by its dramatic cliffside views, its recreational opportunities, a sumptuous spa, and incomparable cuisine options.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
BERKELEY, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $25,000,000 Palo Alto Estate is Perfectly Suited to The Quintessential Year-Round California Lifestyle

The Home in Palo Alto is a remarkable property with exquisite gardens, wrap-around front porch and finest designer finishes throughout now available for sale. This home located at 200 Lowell Ave, Palo Alto, California; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Stephanie Hewitt (Phone: 650-619-7885) at Compass for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palo Alto.
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy