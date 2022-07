MONTEVALLO, Ala. (AP) — Mourners remembered an Alabama sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed by a fleeing suspect as a hero at his funeral Friday. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson, 32, died June 30, a day after being shot. Another deputy was shot and injured, but survived. “It’s been said a coward dies a thousand deaths; a hero, but one. Brad Johnson was a hero,” Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said at the service. Johnson, the father of two daughters, was killed ahead of his upcoming wedding, which was scheduled to be held soon in Florida, his father said.

