ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Binford Blvd. ramp onto WB I-465 now closed

By Izzy Karpinski
cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – INDOT has moved onto the second phase of the Clear Path 465 project with the closure of the northbound Binford Boulevard ramp to westbound I-465. The closure on the northwest side of Indianapolis is expected to last for the...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

$4.5 million going into pedestrian infrastructure safety improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of dollars are going toward new ramps, sidewalks, curbs, street signals and more right now in Indianapolis in an effort to improve pedestrian safety. “Coming out of the pandemic, we have seen nationwide an increase in crashes related to pedestrians,” said Indianapolis Dept. of Public Works Director Dan Parker.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy firefighter injured at south side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter is injured and a fire under investigation after crews were called to a structure fire Friday night on Indy’s south side. About 9:40 p.m., Indianapolis Fire Department trucks were called to the 3400 block of South Delaware Street. Upon arrival, they found a two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Speedway fire hydrants damaged by people stealing water, town says

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Town of Speedway is asking for the community’s help after officials said some of its fire hydrants were “vandalized.”. Fire Chief Bob Fishburn said the damage was a result of people stealing water from the hydrants. The town’s Clerk-Treasurer Jacob Blasdel said there...
SPEEDWAY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman dies after being struck by two vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles Friday night on Indy’s near northwest side, according to police. Officers were called to the intersection West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on a report of a person down in the roadway just after 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they located the woman laying in the roadway, where she died on scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
WIBC.com

NWS: Heat and Slight Risk of Severe Storms Wednesday

STATEWIDE–Portions of Indiana are under a heat advisory until 9 pm Wednesday with many places in Indiana expected to get heat indices between 100 and 110. Severe storms are also possible. “The heat advisory area is essentially from Rockville to Greencastle over towards Shelbyville and Greensburg and points south....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on E. Washington

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was struck and killed on the near east side of Indianapolis Thursday morning. IMPD responded to the 3600 block of E. Washington around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a person struck. Police say the victim appears to be an adult female. The driver in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police search for vehicle involved in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police have released photos and vehicle information for a car allegedly involved in a Friday night fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s near northwest side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Saturday that detectives are looking for a 2017 or 2018 white Ford F250 or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wb#I 465 I 69
cbs4indy.com

Woman saved from burning Jeep by passersby

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is crediting the actions of two men for saving the life of an Indianapolis woman. The Indiana State Police said troopers and the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a crash on I-74 near the 96-mile marker. When they arrived, they found a Jeep fully engulfed in flames and bystanders tending to a woman lying on the ground nearby.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Johnson Co. coroner, attorney break down rise of fatal crashes involving teens during summer months

INDIANAPOLIS — It is no secret that the teenager age group continues to be the leading age group for car crashes resulting in death. The summer months, in particular, hold the highest rate of teen deaths via car crash. A major cause of these crashes is due to distracted driving. According to the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration (NHSTA), in 2020 alone, distracted claimed the lives of 3,142 people in the United States. NHSTA also reports that in 2019, 2,042 teen drivers were killed in crashes related to distracted driving.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bloomington firefighter gives gift of life through tissue donation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington community, family, friends, and fellow first responders are honoring a Hoosier hero who will continue to serve others even after his passing. On Friday, Bloomington firefighter Robert Loviscek, a registered donor, donated his tissue at Indiana Donor Network. The Indiana Donor Network said his...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
cbs4indy.com

A sunny Sunday; warmer temperatures and higher humidity with rain next week

Indianapolis has only had 2.10″ of rain since June 1st, 3.95″ below average. The long, dry spell has helped moderate drought to spread across most of central Indiana. We’ll have sunny skies, highs in the mid-80s with low humidity Sunday afternoon. Enjoy the break from the humidity as the heat and humidity will return next week with highs near 90° Monday and Tuesday. Also on Tuesday we’ll have another chance for rain and thunderstorms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Anderson PD: Man found lying in middle of road wounded from shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, Anderson Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Fulton Street on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a 64-year-old male lying in the middle of the roadway, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Officers quickly rendered...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Indy house fire blamed on fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say errant fireworks were to blame for a residence fire late Sunday night on the city’s near west side. Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Ave., where they found a fire on a deck. It took about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. A 23-year-old man and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Two Good Samaritans pull a woman from a burning car on I-74

INDIANAPOLIS — A local woman is lucky to be alive thanks to two strangers. Thursday morning her car burst into flames after smashing into a cable median on I-74. “As a human being, we would all hope in our time of need somebody would step up and offer that help,” says Indiana State Patrol (ISP) Sgt. John Perrine.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD faces recruitment battle to stay ahead of shrinking police force

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett said he’s given IMPD more than enough financial resources to staff the force Indianapolis residents deserve to protect their communities. ”We’ve got the money for as many as 1843 fully funded positions. We just can’t find the bodies,” said Hogsett who was interviewed as he attended IMPD North District’s Community Day at Castleton Square. “I want your viewers to know that if they sign up and qualify to be an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer, the first year of their employment they may make as much as $56, 57,000 a year and then if they make it to the second year, they’re close to $70,000 a year. That’s not a bad wage.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Four people were rescued from the Muscatatuck River

MUSCATATUCK – Four people were rescued Saturday after kayaking on the Muscatatuck River. According to Vernon Fire Rescue reports, firefighters along with Jennings County Sheriff’s deputies and Jennings County medics were called to the river at about 10 p.m. Saturday night after a report of kayakers becoming lost somewhere between County Roads 150 West and 225 West.
MUSCATATUCK, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy’s tourism industry is approaching 2019 levels

INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic brought Indy’s tourism juggernaut to a standstill. Now two years later, the industry is beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels. “Leisure travel continues to be off the charts in the entire country,” says Patrick Tamm, President and CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association (InRLA).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy