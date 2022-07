ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright was in command early in counts, and it made all the difference for the Atlanta Braves starter. Wright threw a first-pitch strike to 26 of the 28 batters he faced, equating to a first-pitch strike percentage of 92.8. That rate marks the highest by any major league pitcher in a start this season. “Any time you get strike one, that’s the best pitch in baseball,” Wright said. “From there you don’t have to be as fine and can be aggressive with some stuff. To get that many — I think that’s definitely why I had a good day today.” Austin Riley homered off Patrick Corbin, Wright pitched seven-plus innings to win his 10th game, and Atlanta held on to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Saturday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO