ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Mother and juvenile injured in brawl at west Tulsa apartment complex

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Orj9o_0gV5WXX900

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were hurt in a brawl involving guns and other weapons at a west Tulsa apartment complex.

Police said the fight started around 1:15 a.m. when a group of people were shooting off fireworks toward a group of juveniles walking around the Parkview Terrace Apartment complex near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue.

Police said there was an argument between the groups, and adults jumped in and a large fight broke out. Several weapons were brought out during the fight.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Emily Michie said at least one juvenile and their mother was cut during the fight. They ran back to their apartment for safety, and the suspects chased them.

”They kicked in their door. They had weapons, multiple types of guns actually, and threatened them, and then they left,” said Michie.

The juvenile and mother who were cut were taken to a hospital, and are expected to be okay.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate homicide 44 in 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Lt. Watkins, head of Homicide with the Tulsa Police Department [TPD] says on July 8, officers responded to an east Tulsa homicide call around 7 a.m. near East Admiral Place and South Garnett Road. Christian Amaya Hernandez, also known as Cristian Velasquez, 38 was found dead...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Woman Arrested On Multiple Complaints Of Child Endangerment In Tulsa

Tulsa Police arrested a woman on multiple complaints of child endangerment Friday in Tulsa. The suspect Albrinae Shields, had been driving around the apartment complex streets with her three children in the car, according to police. Officers said she had an odor of an alcoholic substance, and she was slurring...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Victim, Suspect Identified In Shooting At Tulsa QuikTrip

A woman is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting at a gas station near 61st St. and Highway 169 on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, when officers arrived they found Estrella Mendoza dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Police arrested Alexis Flanner, in connection to the shooting. Police say, Flanner is Mendoza's sister-in-law and that there was some kind of argument before the shooting.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
poncacitynow.com

Black Tulsa business leader and husband killed

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — Police say a Black business leader and community activist, who joined Tulsa civic leaders in fighting the previous President’s plan to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth in a city known as the site of one of the nation’s deadliest white-on-Black mob attacks, has been killed in what police describe as a domestic incident at her home.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Juveniles#Police#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two people found dead in Muskogee house fire

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said two people were found dead in a house fire in Muskogee Thursday morning. MCSO received a call about the fire near East 68th Street South and South 45th Street East around 2:50 a.m. Thursday. MCSO said Tish Callahan,...
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Multi-car wreck in north Tulsa leaves one dead

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police is investigating a deadly multiple-vehicle crash in north Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department said one man died in the crash. Authorities said seven vehicles, including a box truck, were involved in the wreck in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North around 5 a.m. Thursday. The man pronounced dead was driving a pickup.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Multiple law enforcement agencies on the scene of a standoff in Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. — Owasso Police Officers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Services are assisting Oologah Police on a stand off Thursday evening. According to Lt. Nick Boatman with Owasso Police, the incident started as a domestic violence situation, and the suspect fired at officers. The suspect barricaded himself inside the house near Lake St and Pecan St in Oologah.
OOLOGAH, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Neighbor recounts moments before Tulsa police shot woman

TULSA, Okla. — A neighbor who saw the moments before Tulsa police shot a woman in a midtown neighborhood shared what they saw with 2 News Oklahoma. Daniel Anderson and his wife, neighbors who have lived next door to the woman at a home near 28th and Cincinnati for several years said they were on their porch Tuesday night when they saw the woman on her porch banging a sword.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One person dead in Sperry mobile home fire

SPERRY, Okla. — A mobile home fire killed a 70-year-old woman and her two dogs early Friday morning in Sperry. Country Corner and Sperry firefighters responded to the fire to find the mobile home completely ablaze. The ATF and Tulsa Fire Department investigators assisted in the investigation. Country Corner...
SPERRY, OK
KTUL

BWS Chamber president found dead in Bixby

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Bixby Police Department is investigating the deaths of a married couple. Police say they responded to a home near 111th and Mingo after receiving a call at 8:05 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 8:11 a.m. Police found a woman inside the house that...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Osage County Sheriff's Office search for vehicle burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Osage County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect. The man was seen driving a silver Chrysler Town & Country van from the residence off North 52nd West Avenue on July 5, according to the sheriff's office. There...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
68K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy