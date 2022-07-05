Mother and juvenile injured in brawl at west Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were hurt in a brawl involving guns and other weapons at a west Tulsa apartment complex.

Police said the fight started around 1:15 a.m. when a group of people were shooting off fireworks toward a group of juveniles walking around the Parkview Terrace Apartment complex near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue.

Police said there was an argument between the groups, and adults jumped in and a large fight broke out. Several weapons were brought out during the fight.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Emily Michie said at least one juvenile and their mother was cut during the fight. They ran back to their apartment for safety, and the suspects chased them.

”They kicked in their door. They had weapons, multiple types of guns actually, and threatened them, and then they left,” said Michie.

The juvenile and mother who were cut were taken to a hospital, and are expected to be okay.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

