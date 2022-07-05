Podcast: A win streak, a star-filled matchup and the Marlins’ push to stay in playoff hunt

Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez (7) celebrates his two-run home run with Joey Wendle (18) during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass AP

The Miami Marlins are on a five-game win streak and find themselves just two games under .500 for the first time since early May.

Yes, four of those games are against a Washington Nationals team that Miami has beaten 12 times in 13 attempts, but at this point in the season and with where the Marlins are in the playoff race, every win is a valued one.

They are hovering on the outskirts of playoff contention and for a team like the Marlins to stay in the race, they need to find ways — however possible — to string together wins. That includes racking up victories against those at the bottom of the standings.

With 13 games left before the All-Star Break and 25 until the Aug. 2 trade deadline, there is time for Miami to continue to pick up ground, especially with a dozen games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds and a head-to-head series with a Philadelphia Phillies team just above them in the standings.

Jordan McPherson, the Miami Herald’s Marlins beat writer, breaks down where the Marlins stand as a key July begins on the latest episode of Fish Bytes. He also previews their upcoming two-game series against the Los Angeles Angels — one that brings two of MLB’s biggest stars in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout to loanDepot park and includes what should be two solid days of pitching matchups with Sandy Alcantara facing Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday and two-way juggernaut Ohtani going opposite Trevor Rogers on Wednesday.

All-Star Game voting, Alcantara’s latest dominant effort in a run of dominant efforts and minor-league updates round out this week’s episode.