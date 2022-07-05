31-year-old Amanda Jernigan died after a crash in Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 31-year-old Amanda Jernigan as the woman who lost her life following a crash Sunday in Columbus. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 18th Street [...]
More Georgia News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Georgia Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Atlanta Accident News
- Recent Columbus Accident News
- Recent Augusta Accident News
- Search My City in Georgia
Georgia Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Georgia Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Georgia? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 2