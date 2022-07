LOS ANGELES — California’s licensed cannabis businesses are getting a tax cut — and they are disappointed about it. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom raised hopes in the cannabis world this year when he called for an overhaul of the state’s pot taxes. But the cuts that cannabis-friendly lawmakers managed to eke out were modest — far short of the boost they hoped to deliver to legal weed businesses getting outcompeted at every turn by the booming underground economy. Many see it as a missed opportunity.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO