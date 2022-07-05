ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich police respond to overnight shooting

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJret_0gV5VIZh00

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police responded to an overnight shooting that took place in the early morning on Tuesday.

Officers said they received numerous 911 calls just after midnight on Tuesday morning reporting a shooting near Convent Avenue. Upon arrival, police said they found a 23-year-old man suffering a serious gunshot wound.

Woman killed, man injured in Hartford shooting on Shultas Place: police

Investigators believe that this man, whose identity has not been released, was a targeted victim in this attack.

The man was transported to Backus Hospital for his injuries, and officials stated he is in critical condition.

Police said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has related information is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561, Detective Callender (extension 3154), or the anonymous tip line (860) 886-5561, extension 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Two people shot on Standish St. in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police are investigating a double shooting on Standish Street early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of 42 Standish St. at approximately 2:16 a.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers were informed that two gunshot victims had arrived at an area hospital with […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Four teens arrested in New London stabbing

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Four teenagers were arrested in connection to a stabbing incident in the area of Michael Road and Chester Street in New London. On April 12, New London police responded to a call of a reported stabbing. Upon arrival at the scene, officers determined a male victim was transported to Lawrence […]
WTNH

Hartford police investigate Franklin Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting on Franklin Avenue in Hartford Friday morning. According to the Hartford Police Department, officers responded to the area of 227 Franklin Ave. just before 6 a.m. on a shotspotter activation. At the scene, police located a man in his forties suffering from gunshot […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Another Fire at Vacant Capehart Mill in Norwich

Police are investigating another fire at the vacant Capehart Mill in Norwich and they are warning people who will be traveling in the area to expect delays. Police said there was a 911 call around 5:15 a.m. Friday reporting fire at the building. which is located along the Shetucket River in the Greenville section of Norwich.
NORWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Norwich, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police seeking publics help identifying car used in hit and run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run at the intersection East Main Street and Baldwin Street in Waterbury on Thursday morning. Officers responded to the scene of the crash and found a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Baldwin Street. The victim was identified as a 62-year-old man, according to the police.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Old mill burns in Norwich on Friday morning

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - An old mill burned in Norwich on Friday morning. According to police, a local business employee noticed a fire at the Capehart Mill along the Shetucket River in the Greenville section of the city. The call came in around 5:15 a.m. The Norwich Fire Department and...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Nine-year-old Waterbury boy shot while outdoors with other kids

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg Wednesday night while out with other kids, Waterbury Police say. Officers arrived in response to a report of shots fired at 1873 N Main St. around 11 p.m., where the boy was shot while outside in the Truman Apartments Housing Complex. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital before a precautionary visit to Connecticut Children’s Medical Hospital.
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#911#Violent Crime#Shultas Place#Backus Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of daughter at house party in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Family members say Jayla Monet Heaven was a light for the Hartford community. She was the type to show up whenever someone needed her.  “She always had a smile on her face, she always was happy, she always happy, she was always positive, outspoken, glowing. She was her name, heavenly,” said Jacqueline Gaston Thomas, […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck man arrested on illegal firearm charges

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a Naugatuck man on multiple illegal firearms charges on Thursday. Naugatuck police responded to the report of shots fired on High Street around 11 p.m. Police said they were able to view security footage that showed a white male standing on the sidewalk who fired a single shot into […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held in Hartford for woman killed at July 4th party

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A community in Hartford is coming together to show support for a woman killed on July 4th. The shooting happened at a home on Shultas Place during a large party, said police. There is a vigil for 22-year-old Jayla Heaven. She was killed on Monday and...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norwich fire crews respond to structure fire

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich fire units responded to a large house fire early on Friday morning. Officials stated that just after 5 a.m., they received a 911 call from a local business reporting a structure fire at Capehart Mill along the Shetucket River in the Greenville section of Norwich. The fire department was dispatched […]
NORWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
independentri.com

Police identify victim of fatal Route 1 crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Woonsocket man was killed in an early morning car crash July 1 on Route 1 in South Kingstown. The single-vehicle crash happened south of Congdon Drive. South Kingstown police responded at 12:43 a.m. to the site of the accident. Police identified the driver as...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WTNH

Two dogs die in North Haven house fire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Two dogs died due to a house fire in North Haven on Thursday night, according to officials. The North Haven Fire Department and police units said they were dispatched to a structure fire on Hidden Pond Drive just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night. Neighbors had called 911 reporting a […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: 17-year-old dies after shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 17-year-old has died after a shooting in New Haven Sunday night, according to police. Around 11:10 p.m. on July 3, police received a 911 call regarding a person shot on Poplar Street between Pine and Chatham streets. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said previously.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Groton police searching for missing man

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Groton police are searching for a missing man and are seeking help from the public to help locate him. Max J. Scott is a 28-year-old white male with blue eyes and brown hair, who stands 6’1 and is 200 pounds. Scott has been missing since June 25, according to authorities.
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigating non-fatal shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a non-fatal shooting after a man arrived at Hartford hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday night. At 9:25 p.m. Hartford police responded to the hospital after a man arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to authorities. Police identified the victim as a […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy