Why Robert Redford’s Style in “The Candidate” Still Matters

 4 days ago
Cinema is a key port of call for issuing enduring style lessons — especially when said lessons are fitted on Hollywood’s most iconic actors. Think of Marlon Brando’s simple white t-shirt in A Streetcar Named Desire. Or Alain Delon’s elegant beige trench coat in Le Samourai. These men made an enduring...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Delon
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Robert Redford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Cinema#The U S Senate
