Red Oak, IA

Red Oak Police Report Two Arrests

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 47-year-old Ian Joseph Haas of Red Oak on Monday night during a traffic stop near 8th and Ratliff Road for a traffic offense. Police transported Haas to the Montgomery County Jail for driving with a revoked license through the state of Iowa. Authorities held him on a $1,000 bond.

In a separate case, Police arrested 21-year-old Bailey Ann Poe on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Police transported Poe to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on no bond.

