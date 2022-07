Rustic Station is a true story of Colorado community and grit. When Dennis and Lynn Griffin purchased the commercial building in 2008, they didn’t know the first thing about running a restaurant. So the couple leased the striking wood and stone building to another local, who wanted to operate an eatery. He ran an ad in the town newspaper surveying Bailey locals on what to name the mountain diner at the buzzing crux of Highway 285 and County Road 68. Rustic Station was chosen as a nod to the former route stop for trains carrying tourists from Denver to Platte Canyon summer guest resorts. (You can still see the original tracks behind the restaurant in McGraw Park.)

BAILEY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO