Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell says if you can imagine it, you can plan for it. However, there are still times the unexpected can happen. Howell spoke of all the planning and preparation for security at the Dixon Petunia Festival. Howell said they still had to deal with a couple of people who had an argument that turned violent. They also dealt with a rowdy individual who ended up struggling with Police and slightly injuring one of them.

DIXON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO