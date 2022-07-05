ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Three contract decisions that will pay off for Kansas City Chiefs

By Bransen Gibson
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs have made some very important contractual decisions in recent offseasons, including this one, that will pay off for years to come. When I first set out to write this article, I was originally thinking about some of the less favorable contracts the Kansas City Chiefs have on...

arrowheadaddict.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 free agents the Kansas City Chiefs will be glad they didn’t sign

The Kansas City Chiefs missed on some big names in free agency, but their strategy will benefit them in the long run — especially with these three players. Coming off of four straight AFC championship game appearances, the Kansas City Chiefs had their hands full heading into the 2022 NFL offseason. With the historic and unpredictable nature that surrounded this year’s free agency period, there were often times that Chiefs fans felt as if the world flew right by them. Divisional rivals were beefing up in ways previously unimaginable, while Brett Veach and the Chiefs front office sat idly by. In hindsight, with the motivation behind their actions leading up to this point now being understood, the organization and fanbase alike will look back on this offseason and be happy with how the plan unfolded.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Von Miller, Cowboys News

Von Miller ultimately signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Make no mistake though, he was interested in joining the Dallas Cowboys. According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, the Cowboys offered Miller a five-year, $70 million deal. It was basically the same contract that Randy Gregory passed up.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Travis Kelce will never be NFL’s top statistical tight end

The Kansas City Chiefs have been blessed with not one, but two tight ends worth of the “greatest of all time” conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs have absolutely been spoiled with tight end talent for more than two decades. From 1997-2008, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez dominated the gridiron, setting franchise records in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. When the Chiefs traded Gonzalez to the Atlanta Falcons, the tight end room became more pedestrian. That did not last for long, with Travis Kelce arriving in 2013.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

Third Chicago Bears player arrested this offseason

Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested on drug and weapons charges on July 4 in Gainesville, Florida. He’s the third new Bears addition to be arrested this offseason. Chicago’s new front office has had some bad luck this offseason as it pertains to adding new talent.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Brown
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Yardbarker

Cowboys Contract Talks With Dalton Schultz 'Picking Up' as Deadline Nears

We have the sneaking suspicion that the Dallas Cowboys do not have any particular intention of handing a massive long-term contract to Dalton Schultz, maybe preferring instead to let him play one more season while on the franchise tag ... and worrying about the future in the future. But that...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ravens reach agreement with 4-time Pro Bowler

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Thursday that they are bringing back one of their defensive leaders. Veteran linebacker Justin Houston has agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens, according to the team. Baltimore had previously placed the rarely-used unrestricted free agent tender on Houston, which would have entitled the...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Chiefs' Skyy Moore (hamstring) missed majority of offseason program

Kansas City Chiefs second-round rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore missed "most" of the team's offseason program with a left hamstring injury, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Taylor expects Moore to make up for the absence with "plenty of repetitions in camp," so the injury doesn't appear to be a concern, but the missed reps are notable for a rookie receiver on a team that is replacing Tyreek Hill. JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to take over as the Chiefs' No. 1 receiver and Travis Kelce should dominate targets, but Moore could emerge as the third option in a Patrick Mahomes' offense. In the event that Moore's injury lingers into the regular season, it would be a boost for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
ClutchPoints

Ravens re-sign 4-time Pro Bowl LB Justin Houston

As the Baltimore Ravens are just mere weeks away from kicking off their training camp schedule, they have decided to bring back a veteran pass rusher. The Ravens announced on Thursday that they came to terms with outside linebacker Justin Houston on a one-year contract deal. Welcome back @JHouston50❗️ We’ve agreed to terms on a […] The post Ravens re-sign 4-time Pro Bowl LB Justin Houston appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Justin Houston Returns to the Ravens

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston will return to the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal. The organization placed the UFA tender on Houston during the offseason. The OLB could sign with any franchise until July 22, but Houston decided to remain with Baltimore 15 days before the end of the deadline.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Packers: Davante Adams trade benefits 1 player in particular

Amari Rodgers stands to gain the most in the Green Bay Packers receiving room after the Davante Adams trade. With Davante Adams now catching passes from college teammate Derek Carr on the Las Vegas Raiders, look for second-year pro Amari Rodgers to be a leader in the Green Bay Packers‘ receiving corps.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

New York Giants Brian Daboll ranked 22nd best HC in the NFL by CBS

The New York Giants cleaned the house this offseason. After a disappointing two years with Joe Judge, ownership decided to fire the young head coach and start fresh. A new front office was built with the hiring of GM Joe Schoen. Schoen, coming from Buffalo, had a connection to the man that the Giants hired as their next head coach: Brian Daboll.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

264K+
Followers
502K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy