Three contract decisions that will pay off for Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs missed on some big names in free agency, but their strategy will benefit them in the long run — especially with these three players. Coming off of four straight AFC championship game appearances, the Kansas City Chiefs had their hands full heading into the 2022 NFL offseason. With the historic and unpredictable nature that surrounded this year’s free agency period, there were often times that Chiefs fans felt as if the world flew right by them. Divisional rivals were beefing up in ways previously unimaginable, while Brett Veach and the Chiefs front office sat idly by. In hindsight, with the motivation behind their actions leading up to this point now being understood, the organization and fanbase alike will look back on this offseason and be happy with how the plan unfolded.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO