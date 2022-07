The Big Ten and SEC have their options if they decide to expand further in conference realignment. Friday, Las Vegas oddsmakers weighed in on who could be next. Bovada released odds for the next school to accept invitations to join the Big Ten or SEC. Notre Dame and Oregon are the heavy favorites to join the Big Ten at +150 each, while Clemson and Florida State lead the potential SEC targets at +250 apiece. Miami is close behind at +325.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO