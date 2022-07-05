The Weather Authority: Hot and humid with a few scattered storms

BACK INTO THE 90s THIS AFTERNOON: Don’t expect much change in the Alabama weather situation today. Highs in the mid 90s, a partly sunny sky, and random, scattered showers and storms from about 2:00 until 10:00 p.m. But, over the weekend, the large scale upper high responsible for the heat will begin to shift westward, and heat levels begin to fall slowly. We project a high in the low 90s tomorrow, followed by upper 80s Sunday. And, there will be an increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms both days. Odds of any one spot getting wet over the weekend are 60-70 percent this doesn’t mean a “rainy weekend”, but it does mean a good chance of a passing shower or storm from time to time.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO