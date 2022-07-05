ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Weather Authority: Hot and humid with a few scattered storms

Cover picture for the articleHOT: The upper ridge holds across the Deep South through the week, and we project highs mostly in the mid 90s for Alabama. With high dew points/humidity levels, the heat index could touch 105 in spots, and the NWS...

BACK INTO THE 90s THIS AFTERNOON: Don’t expect much change in the Alabama weather situation today. Highs in the mid 90s, a partly sunny sky, and random, scattered showers and storms from about 2:00 until 10:00 p.m. But, over the weekend, the large scale upper high responsible for the heat will begin to shift westward, and heat levels begin to fall slowly. We project a high in the low 90s tomorrow, followed by upper 80s Sunday. And, there will be an increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms both days. Odds of any one spot getting wet over the weekend are 60-70 percent this doesn’t mean a “rainy weekend”, but it does mean a good chance of a passing shower or storm from time to time.
AIR YOU CAN WEAR: The typical summer weather pattern continues across Alabama today. Hot, humid, and random, scattered showers and storms around during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be mostly in the mid 90s, and a “heat advisory” remains in effect for about the northern 2/3 of the state, where some spots could see the heat index touching 105 this afternoon. An “excessive heat warning” remains in effect for Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone, and Madison counties, where the heat index could briefly touch 110 before afternoon storms form. But understand it will be hot and humid statewide.
