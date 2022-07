Nancy Smith, the Western New York Land Conservancy’s longtime executive director, will transition from her position at the end of 2022. A press release stated, “Nancy has planned this change at a time when the Land Conservancy is experiencing great success, enjoys stability, and is poised for the next leader. The Land Conservancy will have Nancy's guidance onboarding the new executive director, and she has offered to continue in a role supporting the Land Conservancy into the future. The Land Conservancy is launching a nationwide search to find her successor.”

LEWISTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO