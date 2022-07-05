ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccurtain County, OK

Fatal McCurtain County Crash

easttexasradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man was killed and three injured in a three vehicle crash in on Hwy 3 in...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTUL

Man dies in semi trailer accident in Latimer County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a man has died after the semitrailer he was driving overturned and pinned him for approximately 20 minutes in Latimer County Tuesday evening. OHP says 37-year-old James R. Pokert of Gowen, Okla. was driving a 1999 Mac semitrailer northbound...
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
KSLA

2 arrested after high-speed chase in Ark.; driver reportedly tried to run over troopers

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Two men are in custody after reportedly trying to flee from Arkansas State Police and trying to run over two troopers as well. On July 8, two suspects attempted to escape police custody in a high-speed vehicle chase through Miller County that proceeded into Hempstead County. The chase was started by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on I-30 in New Boston, Texas and ended about 60 miles away at the Emmett exit on I-30.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 08)

Paris Police arrested Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, 29, of Paris, at her residence at 9:33 Thursday morning on a Tarrant County, Texas, warrant charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Officers booked Carter and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. Britney Brunae Davis | Latasha Michell Thompson.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County. It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday evening on Thomas Rd near Broken Bow. Troopers said an SUV was driving southbound on Thomas Rd when it drifted to the right, went through a fence and hit a tree.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mccurtain County, OK
Accidents
City
Idabel, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Mccurtain County, OK
Cars
County
Mccurtain County, OK
Mccurtain County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jul 07)

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of NE 25th Thursday morning at 12:28. Officers knew the driver Victor Orlando McCulloch, 29, of Paris, had outstanding felony warrants. McCulloch stopped his vehicle and ran from the officers before being apprehended. They arrested McCulloch on the manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance warrant out of Lamar County, evading arrest or detention warrant out of the Police Department, and three felony failure to appear warrants out of Red River County. They added a charge of evading arrest or detention. Officers placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 6)

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1900-block of N. Main Tuesday evening at 7:24, and the driver walked away from the scene. Officers located Jamorion Leuntray Wilson, 29, in the 1500-block of N. Main, and he admitted to driving the vehicle. The passenger advised the officers that she and Wilson were arguing and he was driving very erratically. They were westbound on Clement Rd. at a very high rate of speed, and while approaching N. Main, Wilson slammed on the brakes, and the vehicle skid across N. Main, jumped the curb, and struck a flag pole and three vehicles that parked there. When Wilson exited the car, he threw a beer can at the passenger and walked away. Wilson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family member due to threatening remarks while driving erratically and intentionally causing the accident. Officers transferred Wilson to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Municipal Band Concert Moved Inside Because of Heat

Because of the intense heat, The Paris Municipal Band changed the location of tonight’s (Friday)concert from Bywaters Park to the Paris Junior High School Auditorium. The time of the concert, however remains the same, and downbeat is at 8:30.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

AmeriCorps Internships Available At CitySquare Paris

CitySquare Paris is accepting applicants for the fall 2022 AmeriCorps internship opportunities beginning September 6-December 22. Due to the non-profit’s growth in services to the community, they will select five interns for these paid positions. Anyone over 17 may apply with special consideration given to those pursuing degrees in...
PARIS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy