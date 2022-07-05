Fatal McCurtain County Crash

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1900-block of N. Main Tuesday evening at 7:24, and the driver walked away from the scene. Officers located Jamorion Leuntray Wilson, 29, in the 1500-block of N. Main, and he admitted to driving the vehicle. The passenger advised the officers that she and Wilson were arguing and he was driving very erratically. They were westbound on Clement Rd. at a very high rate of speed, and while approaching N. Main, Wilson slammed on the brakes, and the vehicle skid across N. Main, jumped the curb, and struck a flag pole and three vehicles that parked there. When Wilson exited the car, he threw a beer can at the passenger and walked away. Wilson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family member due to threatening remarks while driving erratically and intentionally causing the accident. Officers transferred Wilson to the Lamar County Jail.

