Binford Blvd. ramp onto WB I-465 now closed

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago
Image via INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS – INDOT has moved onto the second phase of the Clear Path 465 project with the closure of the northbound Binford Boulevard ramp to westbound I-465.

The closure on the northwest side of Indianapolis is expected to last for the next three years.

According to INDOT, if you use your phone for navigation purposes, the Binford ramp closure may not be in the system yet.

Image of Binford Boulevard ramp closure via INDOT

“Just be aware that your phones or your navigational systems are going to be, they’re going to be lagging a little bit on like the first few days,” said INDOT public relations director Kyleigh Cramer. “We’re going to have to navigate traffic and be slow and please, please drive the speed limit. It’s keeping you and our construction worker safe.”

The full closure of the northbound Binford Boulevard ramp to WB I-465 is the first long-term closure of the Clear Path project.

The project is designed to add travel lanes on I-465 from the White River Bridge to Fall Creek on the northeast side of Indianapolis. “Portions of I-69 will be reconstructed between I-465 and 82nd Street (Exit 201) to accommodate a modified I-465 & I-69 interchange configuration,” writes INDOT.

