ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montoursville, PA

Brittany Weidler is PennDOT Employee of the Quarter

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36bZK6_0gV5RF4M00

Montoursville, Pa. — A work zone specialist with 16 years experience has been recognized for her outstanding work and positive attitude, PennDOT officials announced recently.

Brittany Weidler has been named District 3 Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter.

Brittany serves as the Work Zone Traffic Control Specialist in the District’s Traffic Unit. In this position, she assists in the development of traffic control plans for complex projects, which may require unique traffic control schemes. She is responsible for reviewing and recommending approvals or revisions for all traffic control plans developed for department construction and maintenance projects; plans submitted by applicants for highway occupancy permits and those submitted by contractors at the pre-construction conference as alternate plans to those in the project contracts.

During construction season each year, Brittany conducts on-site work zone traffic control field reviews on most all construction and maintenance projects in the district. She also prepares and conducts training on work zone traffic control and necessary publications, coordinates with Pennsylvania State Police on Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement in the district and various other tasks.

Brittany is known for always being willing to help others with a positive attitude. She tries to foresee and anticipate job-related issues that may occur and takes steps to help others avoid them.

Brittany is a 16-year employee with PennDOT. She lives in Old Lycoming Township with her puppy named Paws. In her spare time, she enjoys snowboarding, golf, bowling, working out, and other outdoor activities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkok.com

PennDOT: CSVT Northern Section Fully Open to Traffic

MONTOURSVILLE – We recently reported the opening of the new bridge and certain interchanges of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project. PennDOT just announced all lanes are now fully open to traffic. This includes new southbound lanes between the new Ridge Road interchange in Northumberland County and existing Route 15 in Union County, as well as the remaining portion of the new roadway for southbound traffic entering from existing Route 147 at the northern end of the project.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Portion of Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway open

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project finally opened Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. Traffic is now moving along the northern portion, which connects the Ridge Road interchange in Northumberland County to Route 15 in Snyder County. PennDOT says the remaining portion of...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Some CSVT South Lanes Now Open, North Lanes Fully Open

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Traffic is now flowing along most of the CSVT Northern Section, as PennDOT continues implementing new traffic patterns. PennDOT opened the northbound lanes of the new Route 147 to traffic around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. PennDOT then opened a portion of the southbound lanes around 11 a.m. between the new Ridge Road interchange in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union County, meaning the river bridge is now open in both directions.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

4-Wheel Jamboree back in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's monster truck mania in Columbia County. More than 2,000 big-wheelers are revving into town. Hunter Petroski of Red Rock has come to the right place. "I like stuff that is either loud, big, and fast," said Petroski. The 35th annual 4-wheel Jamboree starts Friday at...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montoursville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Montoursville, PA
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Homicide reported in Tioga County by PSP Mansfield

Sullivan Township, Pa. —State Police in Mansfield said they responded to a call at 8:47 a.m. Saturday for a reported homicide that took place in Tioga County. According to the release, the caller, who police identified as the suspect, reported he had shot an estranged relative after they entered his home. The suspect stated the relative charged at him after being warned, police said.
MANSFIELD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged with fraud for failure to report income from Wal-Mart

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman accused of failing to report income allegedly collected $2,304 in SNAP Benefits from the Lycoming County Assistance Office, investigators said. Emily Motter, 35, of Montoursville failed to report income from a time period of April 3 to June 30 of 2020 despite being told she was required to do so, according to an affidavit. Agent Maria Lesh with the Office of the State Inspector General received a referral from the Office of Assistance on May 5 of 2020. Lesh spoke with an Investigative Manager from Walmart, Inc., who verified Motter’s employment history and wages earned over the time period requested. Motter was charged with third-degree felony fraud during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. At the conclusion of the hearing, Motter posted $15,000 unsecured bail and was released. Docket sheet
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#Traffic Control#Penndot Employee Of The#Traffic Unit
local21news.com

1 person killed after glider crashes in Pennsylvania

MIFFLIN COUNTY — One person was killed after an ultralight glider crashed in Mifflin County. Emergency dispatch says the crash happened Friday near Planefield Drive in Allensville. There was only one person in the ultralight glider at the time of the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Controversial officer withdraws application for Tioga Borough police job

Tioga, Pa. — Timothy Loehmann has officially withdrawn his application for Tioga Borough Police Officer, the Tioga Borough said on their website on Thursday. Loehmann, a former Cleveland, Ohio police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014, was approved for hire as the town's sole police officer via a unanimous vote on Tuesday, a decision which immediately sparked a wave of backlash from the community.
TIOGA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

Coroner reports construction worker's death

State College, Pa. — The Centre County Coroner says a 42-year-old construction worker died Thursday of blunt force trauma after falling from an open window at a demolition site. Coroner Scott A. Sayers said Joshua Farkas of Maryland was working construction at the former Days Inn on Pugh Street...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM 18 News

Waverly woman sentenced for simple assault

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly woman has been sentenced to interaction in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the offense of simple assault, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office. Jessica Burgher, 39, of Waverly N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man breaks into Snyder County restaurant, steals tip jar

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Police arrested a man last week in Snyder County after he broke into a MOD Pizza restaurant and stole an employee tip jar. According to State police at Selinsgrove, Michael Larsen, 36, of Catskill, N.Y., broke into the building shortly before 11:45 p.m. July 2. The restaurant at 2192 N. Susquehanna Trail was closed at the time. The burglary alarm went off and police responded, but Larsen had fled by the time they arrived. ...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multiple dirt bikes stolen, police investigate

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of multiple dirt bikes stolen Thursday night. According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, the theft occurred sometime overnight from July 6 into July 7. Tunkhannock police along with the Scranton Police Department are asking the public if they see any of these dirt bikes […]
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Driver high on meth in rollover crash

Catawissa, Pa. — A driver was high on methamphetamine when he crashed his car and rolled it over an embankment onto its side, police say. Ryan James Briggs, 35, of Ringtown, is now facing DUI charges for the May 6 crash on Numidia Drive at 7:30 p.m. When Montour Township Officer Brandon Batiuk arrived on scene, Briggs was standing next to the vehicle, smoking a cigarette and acting nervous, Batiuk...
RINGTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy