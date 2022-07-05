ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Police Trying To Portray Jayland Walker As 'Masked Monster With A Gun,' Lawyer Claims

By Yasmin Tinwala
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A lawyer working for the family of Jayland Walker, the unarmed Black man who was shot at and killed by eight Akron officers on June 27, has accused police of trying to portray him as a "monster with a gun" after the partial release of bodycam footage of the incident...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 12

Neon Black
4d ago

Was he wearing a mask? Did he have a gun? Did he fire the gun either purposely or by accident? Did he try to run/evade?

Reply(1)
7
jack davis
4d ago

the question is did fire at cops if yes suicide by cop. sorry shooting at cops is a no brainers, you don't do it .

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Police Shooting In Hometown Akron

LeBron James took to Twitter on Sunday following the video release of a police shooting in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Video has been released of the fatal shooting of Black motorist Jayland Walker. Akron police said he fled a traffic stop last week. Body cam footage shows multiple police officers descending upon his vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Firearms#The New York Times#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Rolling Stone

Hellfire: The Uvalde Shooter Owned a Device That Makes AR-15s Even More Deadly

Click here to read the full article. The advertisement is slugged: “Unleashing ‘Hell-Fire.’” It pictures a gunman, wearing a skull mask with blacked out eyes, who unloads an AR-15 that is sending spent cartridges flying from its ejection port. The ad copy reads: “All you do is squeeze the trigger and shoot at rates up to 900 rpm” — or rounds per minute. The sales pitch is for a hellfire trigger device, a gun accessory that allows a semi-automatic rifle to fire at rates similar to machine gun. Although the physics behind the device are nearly identical to that of a bump-stock...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Idaho police officer’s chilling response to fatally shooting man in mental health crisis

An Idaho police deputy had a chilling response to fatally shooting a knife-wielding man, whose family had called for help as he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brittany Brokop shot Michael Trappett in Orafino, Idaho, on 31 January.“Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again," she told a colleague just minutes later, in a clip caught on bodycam footage. “Me too,” her colleague responded. “But we didn’t have a choice.”Brokop didn't lose her gun, and both officers returned to duty in May.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Michael Gove criticises Manchester mayor Andy Burnham’s leadershipPolice officer rescues lost baby skunk in MinnesotaTrump mocks Biden falling off bike with fake video of him doing it
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
51K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy