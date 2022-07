First expected to open June 29, two of Montclair’s three public pools remain closed this summer while construction moves forward in their surrounding parks. Mountainside Pool opened on May 28, and Essex and Nishuane pools were expected to open by the end of June, according to the township website. But the opening of the two pools depended on the completion of renovations — planned since 2020 — of the parks surrounding them. And township officials have not yet said when the construction will end and the pools will open.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO