Russell County, KY

Russell County classified as at-risk county by Appalachian Regional Commission

By Zac Oakes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has designated Russell County as an at-risk county for fiscal year 2023, according to the map released by the organization last week. Every year, ARC applies an index-based classification system to compare each county...

Comments / 4

Russell County remains in moderate drought

Despite rainfall that came through the area this week, Russell County remains in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor and the National Weather Service. Much of the south central Kentucky area remains in the moderate drought, although neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties mostly fall within the Abnormally Dry category.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Lake Cumberland Regional Airport to undergo runway strengthening

The Federal Aviation Administration is set to provide just over $160,000 through the Airport Improvement Program to strengthen the runway at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in neighboring Pulaski County. The infrastructure project in Somerset is one of five recently announced airport projects throughout the state. Lake Cumberland Regional Airport...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
School board to hold special-called meeting today

The Russell County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting today. The meeting will be at noon in Room 114 of the Russell County ANC. The board is set to discuss replacing roofs at the board office and the old area technology center, an HVAC project at Russell Springs Elementary, and the new athletic complex.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky man killed in logging accident in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say 53-year-old Tony Burton of Columbia died Wednesday in a logging accident on Tower Road in Adair County. According to State Police, Burton was on a farm tractor moving timber, when it overturned into a deep ravine, trapping Burton underneath the tractor. State Police say Burton died on the scene.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Joseph Levi Janes, age 59, of Russell Springs

Joseph Levi Janes, age 59 of Russell Springs, formerly of Green County, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. He is survived by his step daughters: Terri, Bekki and Eva, one sister and brother-in-law: Mary and James Bond of Olive Hill, KY and one brother and sister-in-law: Tim and Christina Janes of Winchester, KY.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
The Kentucky Lavender Farm You Need to Know About

Down a gravel road just off Highway 39 in Somerset, Kentucky, there sits a small lavender farm run by Allison Horseman and her mother, Mary May. Since 2013, Allison and Mary May have been living and breathing lavender. Each year, they open Woodstock Lavender Co. to the public for a limited time, offering teas, classes, and “you-cut” opportunities, allowing guests to pick their own lavender bunches to take home. During the off-season, the mother-daughter duo invents new and exciting lavender creations with their harvest.
SOMERSET, KY
KNOCK, KNOCK: Has anybody seen this bird?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday a six-month extension before officially declaring the ivory-billed woodpecker extinct and is reopening the public comment period on the proposed rule for another 30 days. On Sept. 30, 2021, the Service published a proposed rule to remove...
FRANKFORT, KY
Laurel County sisters bond through archery

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Jayden Azbill continues her impressive archery career with a 3rd place finish at the S3DA national archery championship in Illinois. Her tireless work ethic has her on the top of her game. “Depending on what tournament is that weekend depends on how much I practice throughout...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Median home values have risen in Russell Springs over past year

While the cost of many things has risen over the last year, new data from a leading real estate company shows that the value of homes in Russell Springs has also risen. According to Zillow, an American tech real-estate marketplace company, the median home value in Russell Springs has risen a little more than 14 percent over the past year.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Heat Advisory in effect again today

A Heat Advisory is in effect once again today for Russell County and the Lake Cumberland area as an excessive heat warning has been issued off to our west, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville, as temperatures will reach into the 90s with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Rickie Allen Helm, age 56,

Rickie Allen Helm born January 24, 1966 to late William Forrest Helm and Living Mother Iza Pearl Helm. He passed away July 7, at the Russell County Hospital. He served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his Mother, Wife Janice Mann Helm and a daughter Bridgett wife of...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Ohio man drowns in Lake Cumberland over the weekend

An Ohio man drowned in Lake Cumberland over the weekend, according to Jamestown Fire and Rescue. Fire Chief Jeff Landers told WJRS News a 58-year-old Ohio man, whose identity was later confirmed as Gary “Todd” Blankenship by the Russell County Coroner’s Office, was discovered in about 14 feet of water in the Low Gap area of the lake.
Police Identify Both Drivers Killed In Head-On Collision

Officials have released the identities of the two drivers who died in a fiery head on collision on the Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County. Donald Jackson, 82, of Cynthiana, and Joshua Eversole, 33, of Nelson County, perished in the crash, which happened approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, around mile marker 53.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Search Underway for Missing Person

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron is requesting anyone who may know the location of Ricky Griffis of Monticello, Ky. to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office ASAP. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Deputy Joe Horne responded to a call from Ricky’s family stating they had not seen nor heard from him since Monday, July 4th which was uncommon for Ricky. Ricky did not show up for work either. The family received a returned text message from Ricky on Tuesday, July 5th at 9:29 am with him saying he was stuck in the woods. No other contact has been made with Ricky since then. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Ricky’s vehicle was located in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County. A search of the area by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and an extended search by the Wayne County Rescue Squad along with family members with Ricky not being located. The search and investigation are continuing.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Sheriff’s Office closing early today

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office will close early today due to the funeral for Sheriff Derek Polston’s mother-in-law. Anyone needing assistance can call Russell County Dispatch at 270-343-6600 or 911 to get a deputy.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Sunday evening wreck sends one to hospital

A two-vehicle collision on Sunday sent a woman to the hospital. According to Russell Springs Police Chief Tim Pierce, the collision occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday on Voils Road when a 2004 Mercedes SUV operated by Ursula Moore of Bethelridge in Casey County was struck in the rear by a 2013 Ford Explorer, operated by 26-year-old Jordan Loy of Russell Springs.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
South Carolina man indicted in December arrested by JPD

A South Carolina man indicted by a Russell County grand jury in December has been arrested by Jamestown Police. According to jail records, Richard B. Jones, age 48 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested Tuesday night by Jamestown Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

