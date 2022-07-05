ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Edward Meenan: Three men jailed over father-of-nine's death

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men have been jailed in connection with the killing of a father-of-nine in Londonderry. The body of Edward Meenan was found in Creggan Street in November 2018. The 51-year-old had sustained multiple injuries including 52 stab wounds. Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode was sentenced to a...

