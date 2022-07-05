ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loxahatchee, FL

Tips for pet owners with firework celebrations underway

By Sooji Nam
WPBF News 25
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — While fireworks may be a great way to celebrate with family and friends, for pets, however, that may not be the case. Officials at Big Dog Ranch Rescue are providing some tips to ensure your pets are safe and calm throughout the night. "Do activities...

www.wpbf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natureworldnews.com

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
MADISON, WI
NBC News

Pet leasing legal in 42 states

Like leasing a car, pet leasing allows buyers to take home their cats or dogs for monthly installments. But, what happens when a payment fails to be made? Tammy Harrington and her daughter Savanna Derby were forced to turn over their dogs when they couldn’t afford it anymore. Across the country, animal activists are working to ban the practice.July 3, 2022.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Cat Owners Fear Cost of Living Crisis Will Impact Their Pets

Animal Kindness Report reveals cat owners are concerned about the cost of living. Cat owners are the most concerned about the cost of living and how it will impact the care they’re able to provide to their pets, according to a groundbreaking new report by the RSPCA and Scottish SPCA.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Loxahatchee, FL
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
People

Clear the Shelters Wants to Help Animal Lovers Find The Perfect Rescue Pet This Summer

Clear the Shelters is returning to help animal lovers adopt rescue pets. According to an NBCUniversal release, NBCUniversal Local is bringing back its nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign for its eighth consecutive year. Clear the Shelters sees NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations partner with local animal shelters...
PETS
People

U.K. Vets Suggest Pet Owners Stop Buying Bulldogs After Conducting Dog Health Study

Experts from the U.K.'s Royal Veterinary College are urging animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, French bulldogs, and pugs until breeding issues are addressed. Bulldogs are known for their flat faces, but this trait can cause these dogs lifelong pain and suffering, per a study published in Canine Medicine and Genetics. According to BBC, these findings are why the Royal Veterinary College experts behind the study are asking people to stop buying bulldog breeds. These experts are also dissuading social media users from posting, liking, and promoting photos of bulldogs online.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Firework#Dog#Big Dog Ranch Rescue
katzenworld.co.uk

Help is at Hand for Bereaved Cat Owners

With Pet Remembrance Day taking place on 5 July, a cat charity is highlighting its campaign to support bereaved cat owners. Cats Protection’s ‘Never Furgotten’ campaign runs for most of July and advises people to contact Paws to Listen, a free-to-use service run by trained volunteers five days a week who can support pet owners over the phone or over email.
PETS
CBS LA

Officials urge pet owners to keep animals safe on July 4th

Animal advocacy groups are urging pet owners to look out for their furry friends this Fourth of July to ensure they don't run away and wind up in shelters. During parties and fireworks shows, pets can get scared and escape from small openings in houses and fenced yards. Officials said...
PETS
petsradar.com

Doberman vs Rottweiler: Which breed is best for you?

Doberman vs Rottweiler? If you’re looking for a large, protective breed, you may be considering adding one of these generous giants to your home. In the blue corner, Dobermans have a reputation for fearlessness, alertness, loyalty, and intelligence. Over in the red corner we’ve got the Rottweiler, a breed known for his confident, courage and loyalty.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
pawtracks.com

5 essential off-leash rules every good pet parent should know

Dogs are naturally curious creatures, so it’s understandable that they enjoy exploring their surroundings while walking off-leash. Not only does it allow them to walk at their own pace, but it also frees both of you from inevitable entanglements with leashes. Still, there’s a lot to consider before allowing your best furry friend so much freedom.
PETS
studyfinds.org

Owning a pet makes people around the world happier, AI study reveals

LONDON — It’s no secret people love their pets, but are pet owners really happier than the average person? Thanks to all the photos pet owners take with their furry friends, a new study finds the answer is yes!. In a global analysis using artificial intelligence, researchers with...
PETS
notabully.org

Are German Shepherds a Good Fit For First-Time Dog Owners?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. There are a rising number of households all over the world looking to add a dog to their family. With so many different breeds of dogs to choose from, it can be overwhelming for first-time dog owners!
PETS
CarBuzz.com

Rivian Wants To Keep Dogs Safe With New Pet Comfort Mode

It's summer and, for most pet owners, this means taking extra precautions if leaving your pooch in the car - even for brief periods of time. Ideally, pets should never be left alone in a car, but the recent death of a dog that was left in a hot car in Salt Lake City underlines that many owners are still unforgivably negligent in this regard. Modern vehicle technology has made it easier to protect your pet, though. A few years ago, Tesla introduced a new Dog Mode for cars like the Model X and Model S that keeps animals comfortable if left unattended in a car. Another EV automaker, Rivian, has now introduced its own version called Pet Comfort in response to high demand.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
DVM 360

Microchipping and registering pets is key to keeping them safe this summer

The importance of microchipping pets, plus more pet summer safety advice from Dr Christman. In honor of National Lost Pet Prevention Month, Merck Animal Health—a division of Merck & Co, Inc—announced its HomeAgain pet recovery service is encouraging pet owners nationwide to microchip pets and register their microchip IDs in a reliable national database.1.
PETS
SELF

The Best Cat Food Brands, According to Vets in 2022

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In theory it should be simple to weed out the best cat food brands from the rest, but in practice, it can take some investigation. In addition to meeting industry and veterinary standards (more on that below), it’s also important that your pet food of choice suits your cat’s needs, which can be determined by their life stage, activity level, digestive health, and their overall well-being. Oh, and you probably should look for a type of food that your cat genuinely enjoys eating too. As Aimee Simpson, VMD, medical director of the VCA Cat Hospital of Philadelphia, tells SELF, “Cat foods aren’t one size fits all.” But with a little expert guidance and research, you can be well on your way to finding the best cat food brand for your feline friend.
PET SERVICES
dogster.com

Why Puppy Playtime is Important to Socialize Your Dog

Imagine being picked up by a stranger and transported to a completely new world, where everything is new to you. Everything you see, hear, touch and smell is scary. That’s what happens when you bring a new puppy home. Your world is foreign and maybe even a bit scary to her. This is why puppy playtime is important: to socialize your dog! During puppy development, your dog is learning what the world is, either full of fun things or scary things. It’s up to you to do everything you can to properly socialize your dog to a wide variety of people, dogs and anything else she may encounter during her life so that she sees the world as a wonderful place to be and can relax within your home.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy