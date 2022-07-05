ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Suspects arrested after failed carjacking in Olive Branch

By Stuart Rucker, Destinee Hannah, Melissa Moon, Autumn Scott
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VFDP_0gV5Odax00

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. ( WREG ) — Three people from Memphis are behind bars after a shooting and attempted carjacking at an Olive Branch gas station Monday morning.

Olive Branch Police said around 10:30 a.m., they responded to an attempted carjacking call with shots fired in the parking lot of a gas station on Highway 305 North.

Officers arrived on the scene and immediately detained a 16-year-old suspect. Police arrested a second suspect, Reginald Fleming, 20, a short time later. A third suspect, Jeric Harton, 18, was found at a nearby hospital.

Police aren’t saying if Harton was hit, but a source tells WREG the victim fired shots at the suspects who were trying to rob him. Employees at Circle K also said that’s what happened.

Workers and customers said they were not used to that kind of crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHwlw_0gV5Odax00

“It’s quiet. It’s Olive Branch. You don’t really expect it to happen here, especially at this intersection. It’s pretty peaceful,” said customer April Cordova.

13-year-old driver among 6 charged with car theft

The suspects were apprehended with assistance from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said all three suspects live in Memphis.

They are facing charges of attempted carjacking, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of the stolen property.

Police said this investigation is ongoing, and there may be further charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Shandra Jackson
4d ago

olive Branch ain't going that's what they get don't come to our safe and great city with that crime

Reply(1)
3
Related
WREG

Woman found in stolen car accused of biting police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing jail time after officers said she is responsible for drug possession, car thefts and assault on police. Abbigail Allison, 25, was found passed out in a vehicle on the side of the road Friday with the engine running near Metal Museum and Riverside Drive. When officers ran the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Clerk choked, held at gunpoint during O’Reilly robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the suspects responsible for assaulting a clerk during an armed robbery at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in June. Police say the robbery happened at around 4:09 p.m. June 26 at the O’Reilly on South Bellevue Boulevard near Saxon Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot over sitting outside woman’s home: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after police say he shot another man over sitting outside of a woman’s home. Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting at a home on Brindley Drive near Kerwin Drive Sunday, June 26. Police say a man was sitting...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Olive Branch Police#Circle K#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Burglars bust into cell phone store with sledgehammer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for sledgehammer-wielding burglars after hitting two Memphis businesses Wednesday night. Memphis Police said a man used a sledgehammer to break into the Smooth Wireless store on South Perkins. They said the man broke the glass on the front door and then smashed several display cases.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of pointing gun at hotel employees, punching officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man after he reportedly pointed a gun at hotel employees and punched a Memphis Police officer in the face. Thursday, officers responded to reports of an armed person at the Quality Inn Motel on Millbranch Road near Memphis International Airport. Memphis Police...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Angry customer indicted in deadly shooting at Millington restaurant

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument at a Millington restaurant, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Authorities say 30-year-old Juston McKnight is responsible for killing a man at Margarita’s on U.S. Highway 51 in Millington on the night of Nov. […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Woman charged with murder in Osceola

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after Osceola Police responded to a shots fired call at a Day’s Inn and Suites and found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers found a man, 62-year-old Thomas Porter, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Authorities said lifesaving measures were attempted by officers and paramedics, but he did not survive his injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen arrested after string of vehicle thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is facing charges after a slew of vehicle thefts that occurred over a three-month span. Memphis Police say Keeno Tillman is facing several counts of theft of property, as well as burglary from a motor vehicle. The first vehicle theft was reported on May 6 at the Walgreens on Elvis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ex-postal worker sentenced for stabbing postmaster in Hernando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former U.S. Postal employee was sentenced Friday after she was accused of stabbing her postmaster. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Tamekia Scott of Southaven was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. Scott is accused of stabbing the postmaster...
HERNANDO, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Missing elderly Senatobia man found, MBI says

SENATOBIA, Miss — UPDATE: The alert has been canceled. According to the MBI, he has been found. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 78-year-old man who went missing from Senatobia Thursday. They said Ronny Phil Warren, 78, has a medical condition that may impair his...
SENATOBIA, MS
actionnews5.com

Shots fired, person carjacked at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Thursday. The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at the hospital on Walnut Grove Road. Officers were called to the scene after a person reported being carjacked. During the carjacking, the two...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pronounced dead after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday evening, police say. Officers were called out to 3900 block of Camelot Lane at 5:40 p.m. where they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. No arrests have been made. This […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged with animal cruelty a week after he was shot at party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with animal cruelty after police say he left his dogs locked in kennels for months without adequate food or water. One of the dogs was found barely breathing in a kennel filled with vomit. That animal had to be euthanized. Deandre Dandridge told officers he was unable to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy