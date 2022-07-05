Suspects arrested after failed carjacking in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. ( WREG ) — Three people from Memphis are behind bars after a shooting and attempted carjacking at an Olive Branch gas station Monday morning.

Olive Branch Police said around 10:30 a.m., they responded to an attempted carjacking call with shots fired in the parking lot of a gas station on Highway 305 North.

Officers arrived on the scene and immediately detained a 16-year-old suspect. Police arrested a second suspect, Reginald Fleming, 20, a short time later. A third suspect, Jeric Harton, 18, was found at a nearby hospital.

Police aren’t saying if Harton was hit, but a source tells WREG the victim fired shots at the suspects who were trying to rob him. Employees at Circle K also said that’s what happened.

Workers and customers said they were not used to that kind of crime.

“It’s quiet. It’s Olive Branch. You don’t really expect it to happen here, especially at this intersection. It’s pretty peaceful,” said customer April Cordova.

The suspects were apprehended with assistance from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said all three suspects live in Memphis.

They are facing charges of attempted carjacking, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of the stolen property.

Police said this investigation is ongoing, and there may be further charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.