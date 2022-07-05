ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turning to your garden

By By Mike Sunnucks APG Enterprise Editor
 4 days ago

Kari Ainsworth is like many Americans navigating high inflation and expen-sive food prices.

Ainsworth lives in North Carolina. She does remote work for Delmarva Board Sport Adventures on the Delaware shore and has her own business, Moonbeams Unlimited, making soap, candles and lotions.

Beyond coupon clipping and stock-ing up on sale items, Ainsworth and her husband, Paul, are also looking to make more of their own food and potentially have their own homestead as high grocery store prices and supply chain shortages vex consumers.

“The strawberry season just ended here and I made strawberry jam for friends and our fridge. We also have herbs growing in our backyard for cooking and making pesto as well as for tomatoes,” Ainsworth said.But she has potentially bigger “grow your own” plans as high prices and short-ages spark DIY responses from aspiring green thumbs and homesteaders across the country.

“We are currently renting a home here and look forward to the day when we will have our own homestead to have a larger garden, chickens and honeybees. We are currently in the process of getting certified to become beekeepers. I am particularly excited about raising bees as the wax will come in handy when making candles and some of my other products,” she said.

Ainsworth is not alone.

Four-decade highs with inflation along with continued supply chain shortages are sparking a wave of new DIY gardeners and farmers growing their own produce, herbs and other food.

Other DIY food producers are making their own dog and cat food, preserves, sauces and other items to help ease their supermarket sticker shock.The pandemic has also seen disconcert-ing shortages of toilet paper, baby formula and other essential items.

A reliance on imports from China and other markets means that pandemic shutdowns on the other side of the world can disrupt the sup-ply of goods to store shelves in America. Greg Peterson is the founder of the Urban Farm, a leading online resource for new farmers and gardeners.

He’s been in the farming and “grow your own food” arena since 1991.Peterson said it often takes major upheavals and turbulence to compel significant changes in consumer and everyday behaviors.

“People change when they get hit by a Mack truck,” said Peterson, who now lives in Asheville, North Carolina.American households might feel like they’ve been hit with a Mack truck, between the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic and the highest levels of inflation seen since 1981.

The overall inflation rate is 8.6% with grocery items up 11.9% from a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Across grocery aisles, prices are up 13.7% for flour, 12.8% for rice and pasta, 14.2% for meat, poultry and eggs, 15.3% for coffee and 15.9% for milk.

Prices for pet food, soda, cereal and produce are also up across the country.

Peterson, whose Phoenix-based group offers classes and other resources for bud-ding backyard farms, said a small raised bed garden can cost $150 to start while a more expansive tower garden can run between $800 and $900.

But Peterson contends the savings are recouped via less trips to the grocery stores, using less gas and the nutritional and health benefits of growing your own or making your own food.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Athens County, OH
