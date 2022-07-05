Kerry Gallagher named next Orange County finance commissioner

Eligible projects must meet Path to Promise domains. Poughkeepsie … After announcing more than $690,000 in grant awards through the first round of its 2022 Learn, Play, Create: Supporting Our Kids grant program last month, Dutchess County will be accepting applications, starting tomorrow, July 6th, for the second round of the 2022 program, which offers one-time grants awards to local non-profit organizations that serve children and families and were deprived of a year of fundraising or participation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be eligible for this second round of awards, organizations will need to demonstrate how their use of funds meets one or more domains of the County’s Path to Promise, which ensures every child has access to the resources necessary to become successful young adults.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO