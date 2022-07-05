ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Kerry Gallagher named next Orange County finance commissioner

By Phil Hall
 4 days ago
Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has named Kerry Gallagher as the county’s next commissioner of finance. She replaces Karin Hablow, who left to take the job of Westchester’s finance commissioner. In...

WestfairOnline

Castle Point VA Hospital to remain open

A plan to shut down the VA Castle Point Medical Center in Wappingers Falls has been killed in the U.S. Senate and the news is being welcomed by leaders of organizations serving veterans as well as local officials who had been opposing the proposed closure. After U.S. Senate Majority Leader...
CASTLE POINT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

First female firefighter hired by fire district

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Fairview Fire District Board of Commissioners authorized the hiring of four new firefighters, including a woman. The vote to hire the four took place on Tuesday evening. The board authorized Chief Tim Gilnack to hire Laura DiFrenza Luby, the first female firefighter to be...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Council settles with developer to abandon plans for Poughkeepsie waterfront

POUGHKEEPSIE – After 20 years of working with an established businessman to develop Poughkeepsie’s southernmost waterfront, the common council is paying the developer to abandon the plans for the former DeLaval site. Developer Joe Bonura, Jr. is slated to receive nearly $1 million to scrap his plans for the “Poughkeepsie Landing” next to his Shadows on the Hudson facility.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WestfairOnline

THREE FIRM ATTORNEYS ELECTED OFFICERS OF BAR ASSOCIATIONS

Rebecca Johnson, an associate concentrating in matrimonial and family law at Jacobowitz and Gubits LLP (J&G) of Walden and Monticello, was installed as president of the Women’s Bar Association of Orange and Sullivan Counties (WBAOSC). Cynthia Hand, a J&G associate concentrating in estate planning, was elected as president-elect and delegate to the Women’s Bar Association…
ORANGE, CT
