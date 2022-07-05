ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

PHOTOS: Annual Ashland Fourth of July walking parade celebrates Independence Day, small-town living

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago
HAVOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Attendees had much to celebrate at the Town of Ashland’s annual Fourth of July walking parade, which kicked off Monday morning.

Sponsored by the Hanover Arts & Activities Center, the parade featured a wide range of patriotic activities, from concerts and sing-alongs to dances and an apple pie baking contest. However, the true stars of the “non-motorized” parade were those who participated — attendees rode bicycles, walked with their loved ones or sat with one of the event’s “lawn chair brigades.”

Sheila Tompkins expressed her enthusiasm at the event. “It is absolutely fantastic to see friends again, to see people with their grandchildren and children. It is great to see people smiling, getting out, giving hugs. So it’s good to get back to life,” she said.

Tompkins said the annual parade is an occasion that highlights the uniqueness of small-town living.

“This is people on bicycles, walking, walking their dogs, walking their cats, scooters — anything you can think of that will make this a lot more of a hometown throwback from the days when things were a little bit quieter. And then of course, ending with apple pie at the end,” Tompkins told 8News.

Check out photos from the parade below.

A scene from the Ashland Fourth of July non-motorized walking parade. Credit: Timothy Corley / 8News
A scene from the Ashland Fourth of July non-motorized walking parade. Credit: Timothy Corley / 8News
A scene from the Ashland Fourth of July non-motorized walking parade. Credit: Timothy Corley / 8News
A scene from the Ashland Fourth of July non-motorized walking parade. Credit: Timothy Corley / 8News
A scene from the Ashland Fourth of July non-motorized walking parade. Credit: Timothy Corley / 8News
A scene from the Ashland Fourth of July non-motorized walking parade. Credit: Timothy Corley / 8News

