Lexington Herald-Leader

Shooting in downtown Lexington sends one man to hospital, police say

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago
A man in Lexington was sent to the hospital Monday night after being shot, according to Lexington police.

Officers were dispatched to West Short Street near the Lexington Opera House at around 11:20 p.m. for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. Lt. Daniel Burnett said arriving officers did find the victim when they arrived.

The man’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening, according to Burnett.

Police found shell casings on the scene and the man’s vehicle suffered damage from the gunfire, Burnett said. No suspect information was available as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

